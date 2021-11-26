IS's official website is a pandora's box

So i was scrolling through instagram while i found a post in which Islamic State's official website link is mentioned. When i opened the website, i was amazed to see a such well prepared and curated propaganda. It is just a pandora box that reveals dozens of aspects to consider



1. It is available in 17 different languages! Every news of attack or insurgeny has a link for video and chat channel

2. Like a normal news bulletin, it has a Khilafah news where they discuss about their attacks and everything going on in them. It is a matter of concern. Several attacks have been reported there which are still away from media's eye.

3. The way they tell everything, like with success from Allah murtad rafidhi kafirs were demolished all sucess to Allah, murtad pakistani police officers were killed by the success of Allah. This depicts the brainwashing they go through, and do to thier men which proves every concerned target as the enemy of Allah.

4. They have a bunch of magazines available online with weekly and monthly issues. They are nothing but just brainwashing pandora papers. like in one magazine, they fetch an Ayat about jihad and will discuss it in a decieving way. I was astonished to see them mentioning thier loot as Maal e Ghaneemat.

5. Al hayat media is their right hand for decieving youth towards fake Jihad. They portray everything including nasheeds in a very decieving way to brainwash every minute part of them.

6. The way they show their foot soldiers as soldiers of Islam, and the family and wives they are getting and living with, is entirely contrary to reality. This also depicts their modus operandi for recruiting men to die

7. The magazine Rumiyah is a propaganda to justify their actions and play the victim card.



Im just a teenager and i can't take a mature take on all this. I request the experts to shed some light on this.



