We have all heard of the launch centre at Sriharikota. But, have you heard of an ISRO facility nestled on top of a hill? Welcome to Mahendragiri, home to ISRO’s propulsion complex at the southern tip of the Western Ghats. It is located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. This is where every propellant engine for the GSLV launch vehicles is assembled, integrated and tested. Click to expand...

The ‘G’ in GSLV

The ‘G’ in GSLV stands for ‘Geosynchronous’. It means the launch vehicle places its payload in an orbit that coincides with Earth’s own rotation. This helps a ground station to track it better, as it is in always in the same area of the sky in relation to the station.