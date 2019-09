China and Rus Federation are stepping up more cooperation in the space sector with Moscow extending help in 4-5 critical areas of China’s ambitious Manned Mission to space.

“There are certain critical aspects China and Rus Federation are cooperating. In some instances we are taking their help because they have huge experience in human space flight. There are some cases where Rus Federation is helping us adapt their technology to Chinese requirements. So This will essentially be a Chinese spacecraft and this of course reduces time and the margins of error,” an embassy source told PTI

“The Cosmonauts will go through a 15-month training at the end of which further selection will be made. There will be further 6-8 months advanced training in Rus Federation prior to the actual launch by end 2019 to Ros Space Station,” the source stated.

Space cooperation will be reviewed at the highest level during the summit meeting between Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Rus Federation President Vladimirovich Putin later this week in Vladivostok.