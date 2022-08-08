What's new

ISRO says satellites launched by SSLV ‘no longer usable’

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,216
4
34,180
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States

Top points to note​

ISRO's SSLV D1 mission lifted off successfully from the spaceport at Sriharikota but suffered from a "data loss" almost immediately. Not much later, ISRO announced that the "two satellites are no longer usable."​

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: August 7, 2022 7:15:36 pm
ISRO, ISRO launch, SSLV, SSLV launch, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO launch failure, ISRO SSLV failure, ISRO SSLV failure reason, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV launch issues


ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle mission ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite before its launch. (PTI)

ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 9.18 AM. But almost immediately, something went wrong. Minutes after launch ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the SSLV D1 mission suffered “data loss” at a terminal stage. And not long after that, ISRO announced that the two satellites deployed by the launch vehicle would not be usable. Here is what went wrong.

Data loss​

“All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, the second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data and we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” said Somanath from Mission Control Centre, minutes after the launch, according to PTI.

Also Read |ISRO’s SSLV satellites placed in wrong orbit; no longer usable

“SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action,” said the space agency in a tweet. The mechanism put in place to identify a sensor failure did not work and thereby, the launch vehicle failed to initiate a salvage action that would have made deviations.

What was the rocket carrying​

The rocket was carrying EOS-02 which is an Earth observation satellite. It was also carrying AzaadiSAT, a student satellite. It went on to complete all stages of the lift-off successfully until the terminal stage, which is where ISRO scientists observed the “data loss”. After that, SSLV placed the satellites in an elliptical orbit, instead of a circular orbit, rendering them, “no longer usable.”

Due to this malfunction, the launch vehicle put the satellites into a 365km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of the intended 365 km circular orbit, meaning that the science objectives of the mission could not be completed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556208112138215424

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Condolences: I guess chest beating will need to wait for later....
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
359
-12
449
Country
India
Location
India
Bilal9 said:

Top points to note​

ISRO's SSLV D1 mission lifted off successfully from the spaceport at Sriharikota but suffered from a "data loss" almost immediately. Not much later, ISRO announced that the "two satellites are no longer usable."​

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
Updated: August 7, 2022 7:15:36 pm
ISRO, ISRO launch, SSLV, SSLV launch, ISRO satellite launch, ISRO launch failure, ISRO SSLV failure, ISRO SSLV failure reason, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV launch issues


ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle mission ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite before its launch. (PTI)

ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota at 9.18 AM. But almost immediately, something went wrong. Minutes after launch ISRO chairman S Somanath said that the SSLV D1 mission suffered “data loss” at a terminal stage. And not long after that, ISRO announced that the two satellites deployed by the launch vehicle would not be usable. Here is what went wrong.

Data loss​

“All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, the second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data and we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” said Somanath from Mission Control Centre, minutes after the launch, according to PTI.

Also Read |ISRO’s SSLV satellites placed in wrong orbit; no longer usable

“SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action,” said the space agency in a tweet. The mechanism put in place to identify a sensor failure did not work and thereby, the launch vehicle failed to initiate a salvage action that would have made deviations.

What was the rocket carrying​

The rocket was carrying EOS-02 which is an Earth observation satellite. It was also carrying AzaadiSAT, a student satellite. It went on to complete all stages of the lift-off successfully until the terminal stage, which is where ISRO scientists observed the “data loss”. After that, SSLV placed the satellites in an elliptical orbit, instead of a circular orbit, rendering them, “no longer usable.”

Due to this malfunction, the launch vehicle put the satellites into a 365km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of the intended 365 km circular orbit, meaning that the science objectives of the mission could not be completed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556208112138215424

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Condolences: I guess chest beating will need to wait for later....
Click to expand...
Good effort by ISRO. They really need to get their act together before ending up overtaken by espresso.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sharma Ji
ISRO’s second commercial success in a week; PSLV C53 injects 3 foreign satellites in precise orbit
Replies
0
Views
232
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
satyamev
PSLV xl c52 Riasat 1A satellite launch on 14th feb by Isro
Replies
2
Views
437
satyamev
satyamev
P
OneWeb: UK satellite firm does deal to use Indian rockets
Replies
1
Views
236
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
K
ISRO plans to launch geo imaging satellite on August 12
Replies
1
Views
253
SpaceMan18
SpaceMan18
INS_Vikrant
ISRO awards contracts to industries for manufacturing PSLV rockets
Replies
0
Views
376
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom