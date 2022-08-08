ISRO says satellites launched by SSLV ‘no longer usable’

Bilal9 said: Top points to note​ ISRO's SSLV D1 mission lifted off successfully from the spaceport at Sriharikota but suffered from a "data loss" almost immediately. Not much later, ISRO announced that the "two satellites are no longer usable."​ By:

Updated: August 7, 2022 7:15:36 pm





ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle mission ferrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite before its launch. (PTI)





Data loss​ “All stages performed as expected. The first stage performed and separated, the second stage performed and separated, the third stage also performed and separated, and in the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data and we will come back on the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon,” said Somanath from Mission Control Centre, minutes after the launch, according to PTI.



Also Read |



“SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action,” said the space agency in a tweet. The mechanism put in place to identify a sensor failure did not work and thereby, the launch vehicle failed to initiate a salvage action that would have made deviations.



What was the rocket carrying​ The rocket was carrying EOS-02 which is an Earth observation satellite. It was also carrying AzaadiSAT, a student satellite. It went on to complete all stages of the lift-off successfully until the terminal stage, which is where ISRO scientists observed the “data loss”. After that, SSLV placed the satellites in an elliptical orbit, instead of a circular orbit, rendering them, “no longer usable.”



Due to this malfunction, the launch vehicle put the satellites into a 365km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of the intended 365 km circular orbit, meaning that the science objectives of the mission could not be completed.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1556208112138215424

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------



Good effort by ISRO. They really need to get their act together before ending up overtaken by espresso.