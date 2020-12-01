ISRO New Projects

HostileInsurgent
ISRO is also developing a new Nano-Satellite launch vehicle (NSLV) apart from SSLV.
ISRO also got approval to develop fully reusable TSTO
HAVA
Fully reusable Air - breathing TSTO , it needs a turbofan engine to take-off from runway.
Vertical Takeooff and Landing Reusable Vehicle
For those who want video
For those who want video
