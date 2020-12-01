What's new

ISRO New Projects

HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
2,157
-53
1,474
Country
India
Location
India
ISRO is also developing a new Nano-Satellite launch vehicle (NSLV) apart from SSLV.
1620920669658.jpeg



ISRO also got approval to develop fully reusable TSTO
1620920686527.jpeg

1620920708912.jpeg







HAVA
1620920735733.jpeg

1620920763504.jpeg





Fully reusable Air - breathing TSTO , it needs a turbofan engine to take-off from runway.
1620920777285.jpeg





Vertical Takeooff and Landing Reusable Vehicle
1620920786548.png



For those who want video


@Chhatrapati @Zapper @rEd cHiLLi @koolzberg @Capt. Karnage @proud_indian @VkdIndian
@Gilljutt @MirageBlue @Tejas Spokesman @Indos @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @padamchen @pothead @Vikki @Raj-Hindustani @Ghost Hobbit .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INS_Vikramaditya
HAL delivers biggest ever cryogenic propellant tank to ISRO
Replies
0
Views
267
INS_Vikramaditya
INS_Vikramaditya
Chanakyaa
Exclusive : India Privatizes Space Launches > ISRO Opens to Private Sector
Replies
3
Views
761
xeuss
xeuss
INDIAPOSITIVE
India, France sign agreement for cooperation over Gaganyaan space mission
Replies
0
Views
154
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
Jyotish
India’s Skyroot Aerospace aims maiden rocket launch by December 2021 with ISRO's assistance
Replies
5
Views
1K
Vikram1
V
S
India-France making 'satisfactory progress' on nuclear power plant of 10000 MW
Replies
6
Views
295
Surya 1
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom