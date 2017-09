Isro-Nasa joint team confirms presence of aerosol over Asia

balloon-borne measurements of aerosol, water vapor, and ozone to validate measurements from Nasa's Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observations (CALIPSO) satellite and Nasa's Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment (SAGE) III instrument along with Cloud-Aerosol Transport System (CATS) on the International Space Station.