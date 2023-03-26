ISRO launches India's largest rocket LVM3 with 36 OneWeb satellites

INS_Vikrant
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully launched India’s largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket/OneWeb India-2 Mission with 36 satellites onboard from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-III) took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.
