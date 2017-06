Indians have been barging about how indigenous indian missile technology is while Pak's is just copy of everything. Infact both india and pak have no indigenous missile technology. Without foreigner input both countries program are non existent.India did not build its missiles alone. The world's leading rocket producers gave essential help in research, development, and manufacture.* Licensed production of sounding rockets in India* Supplied the liquid-fuel Viking rocket engine, now the "Vikas" engine of the PSLV second stage* Tested Indian-produced Vikas engine in France* Delivered measurement and calibration equipment to ISRO laboratories* Trained Indians in high-altitude tests of rocket motors and in glass and carbon fiber composites for rocket engine housings, nozzles and nose cones* Designed high-altitude rocket test facilities* Conducted wind tunnel tests for SLV-3 rocket* Developed radio frequency interferometer for rocket guidance* Developed computers for rocket payload guidance based on U.S. microprocessor* Supplied documentation for a filament-winding machine to make rocket engine nozzles and housings* Helped build Vikas rocket engine test facilities* Designed hypersonic wind tunnel and heat transfer facilities* Supplied rocket motor segment rings for PSLV* Supplied surface-to-air missiles which became the models for the Prithvi missile and the second stage of the Agni medium-range missile* Sold seven cryogenic rocket engines* Supplied components for Imarat Research Center, home to the Agni missile* Supplied magnetrons for radar guidance and detonation systems to Defense Research and Development Laboratory* Launched U.S.-built rockets from Thumba test range* Trained Dr. Abdul Kalam, designer of the Agni* Introduced India to the Scout rocket, the model for the SLV-3 rocket and the Agni first stage* Sent technical reports on the Scout rocket to Homi Bhabha, the head of the Indian Atomic Energy Commission* Sold equipment that can simulate vibrations on a warheadThe Link Between Space Launch and Missile TechnologyPresentation by Gary Milhollinat theAsia-Pacific Center for Security StudiesHonolulu, HawaiiMarch 16, 2000Introduction - HistoryThe nuclear and missile arms race in South Asia is getting a lot of attention since the test explosions in 1998. The history of missile development there illustrates the close connection between space launch and missile technology.In 1963, NASA began the Indian rocket program. NASA launched a U.S. sounding rocket from India's first test range, which the United States helped design. We also trained the first groups of Indian rocket scientists. NASA invited them to NASA's Wallops Island test site located southeast of Washington, DC in Virginia.While at NASA, Mr. A.P. Kalam, a member of the Indian delegation, learned about the U.S. Scout rocket, which was being flown at Wallops Island. The Scout was the only four-stage, solid-fueled, small payload space launcher in the world. Indian engineers saw the Scout's blueprints during their visit. Two years later, the head of India's Atomic Energy Commission asked NASA for design information about the Scout. Mr. Kalam then proceeded to build India's first big rocket, the SLV-3, which became the only other four-stage, solid-fueled, small payload space launcher in the world. It was an exact copy of the Scout. The first stage of the Scout then became the first stage of India's first large ballistic missile, the Agni-I. The Agni-I's second stage was liquid-fueled, and was based on a surface-to-air missile called the SA-2 that India bought from Russia.France also helped India master liquid-fuel technology by selling India the technology used to build the "Viking" engine used on the Ariane space launcher. India calls its version the "Vikas." The Agni also needed a guidance system. The German Space Agency obliged with a long tutorial in rocket guidance, which allowed India to develop a guidance system and learn how to produce its components (gyroscopes, accelerometers and so forth). The German Space Agency also tested a model of the first stage of the SLV-3 in one of its wind tunnels in Cologne and helped India build its own rocket test facilities. Germany also trained Indians in how to make composite materials.Thus, India's biggest nuclear-capable missile is an international product. Under the mantle of peaceful space cooperation, the United States, France and Germany all helped create the most advanced nuclear missile in South Asia.The story in Pakistan is similar. NASA launched Pakistan's first rocket in 1962. Pakistan's project was also led by the head of Pakistan's Atomic Energy Commission. We must wonder what was going through NASA's mind at this time - it keeps getting requests for space cooperation from the heads of atomic energy commissions. Apparently NASA thought this was normal. Testimony of Gary MilhollinProfessor, University of Wisconsin Law School andDirector, Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms ControlBefore the House Committee on ScienceJune 25, 1998I am pleased to appear today before this distinguished Committee. In accordance with the Committee's request, I will discuss the U.S. policy of cooperation with foreign space programs and the risk that this cooperation could contribute to the spread of missile technology. 