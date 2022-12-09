ISRO, Integrated Defence Staff jointly conduct hypersonic vehicle trials

walterbibikow
New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).
According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets.
now have 3 parallel Hypersonic vehicle programs running
1. Brahmos Hypersonic ( based on Zircon )
2. DRDO HSTDV
3. Now by ISRO & IDS
