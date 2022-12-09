ISRO, Integrated Defence Staff jointly conduct hypersonic vehicle trials

Space Agency ISRO Successfully Conducts Joint Hypersonic Vehicle Trials Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday successfully conducted a joint hypersonic vehicle trial along with the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS).

New Delhi: According to the country's premier space research agency, the joint hypersonic vehicle trial matched with the predetermined targets.now have 3 parallel Hypersonic vehicle programs running1. Brahmos Hypersonic ( based on Zircon )2. DRDO HSTDV3. Now by ISRO & IDS