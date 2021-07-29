What's new

ISRO Instrumentation team in JPL for NISAR mission with NASA

ISRO Instrumentation team in JPL for NISAR mission with NASA
In summer or the month of June, the whole instrument and the JPL team will come to ISRO in India to integrate it with the spacecraft and launch from India.
Published: 28th July 2021 10:15 PM
ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ISRO instrument team is at JPL (Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology) intergrating their portion of the instrument with the JPL portion, said Swati Mohan, Guidance, Navigation, and Control Systems Engineering Group Supervisor at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, on Wednesday.

Talking about the the ISRO - NASA collaboration on NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar), She was addressing the first 'Diaspora Diplomacy' talk organised by the US Consulate General, Chennai.

In summer or the month of June, the whole instrument and the JPL team will come to ISRO in India to integrate it with the spacecraft and launch from India, she said. JPL has projected launch year as 2023.

NISAR mission will measure Earth's changing ecosystems, dynamic surfaces, and ice masses providing information about biomass, natural hazards, sea level rise, and groundwater, and will support a host of other application, as per JPL.

Further on the NASA ISRO collaborations, Swati pointed out to earlier partnerships that included, "JPL delivering an instrument for the Chandrayaan mission, and helped with naviagation design for the mission."

She hoped that the NASA-ISRO partnerships trend continues to grow in the future.

Finally ISRO is back on track - they seemed lost for a bit after the Mars mission.
 
Not due to any project or fund crunch but due to covid both Hal and Isro suffered good deal because of covid and many project deadlines are streched by an average 2 years as still ISRO is not working will full strength.
Expect every mission planned to be launched by plus 2 years if India is lucky and covid somehow ends.
 
