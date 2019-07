Chandrayaan 2 will be aided in achieving its mission by some of India's most advanced engineering marvels. Its integrated module, which comprises technology and software developed across the country, includes ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle to date and a wholly indigenous rover. Some of the advancements on the spacecraft include:



Lander capable of 'Soft Landing' on the lunar surface.

Algorithm wholly developed by India's scientific community.

Rover capable of conducting in-situ payload experiments.

Orbiter





Lander — Vikram



Rover — Pragyan