What's new

ISRO 🇮🇳 carries out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of the 2000kN Semicryogenic Engine

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 9, 2023
43
0
15
Country
India
Location
India
May 10, 2023
1683737639037.png

Power Head Test Article test at Semicryo Test Stand

Today, ISRO carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of the 2000kN Semicryogenic Engine at the newly commissioned Semicryogenic Integrated Engine & Stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex(IPRC), Mahendragiri. The intermediate configuration, designated as Power Head Test Article (PHTA), comprises all the engine systems except the thrust chamber. The test is the first of a series of tests planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and control components.
1683737704713.png

Power Head Test Article

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO has undertaken the design &development of a Semicryogenic engine with 2000 kN thrust with Indian industry participation, and will power the booster stages of future launch vehicles and works on Liquid Oxygen (LOX)-Kerosene propellant combination. The test on May 10, 2023, is a major milestone beforeintegrating the complete engine and its qualification. This test demonstrated the complex chill-down operations spanning about 15 hours duration that was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start.After the chill down of the LOX circuit, the feed circuit of kerosene was filled, and LOX was admitted into the gas generator by opening the injection valve. Successful performance of the test article helps derive the sequence of operations for further tests.

1683737733899.png

Semicryo Test Stand (panoramic view)

The newly established test facility at IPRC, Mahendragiri, with a state-of-art PLC-based control system and data acquisition system, is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines up to 2600 kN thrust and will support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated Semicryogenic engine and stage.This test has demonstrated the successful performance of the test facility and power head test article in the first attempt itself.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ISRO/comments/13dui6g

@Raj-Hindustani @Skull and Bones @Cheepek
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INS_Vikrant
ISRO Completes Two Major Tests Involving The Vikas Engine And Crew Module Propulsion System for Manned Spaceflight Mission
Replies
0
Views
397
INS_Vikrant
INS_Vikrant
Skull and Bones
ISRO carries out key test of its heaviest rocket's engine
Replies
4
Views
369
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
K
ISRO successfully fires Vikas engine that will power Gaganyaan mission to space
Replies
0
Views
659
Khilafat@220
K
beijingwalker
For the First Time Ever in the World, China Tested a Stirling Engine in Space
Replies
0
Views
157
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's Stealthy J-20 with the new WS-15 power plants is expected in 2024, will give the J-20 more thrust than any other fighter class in the world
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
3K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom