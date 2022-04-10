What's new

ISRO awards contracts to industries for manufacturing PSLV rockets

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

Nov 2, 2015
BENGALURU: The much-awaited contract to let Indian industry manufacture five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLVs) has gone to the consortium of defence PSU HAL and L&T. This will be the first time that the industry will build a launch vehicle (LV) and will pave the way for commercialisation of other LVs, including the small satellite launch vehicle and the GSLV family in the future.

The commercial bids of the three shortlisted entities — the HAL-L&T consortium, BHEL as a single firm and a consortium comprising BEL, Adani-led Alpha Design and BEML were opened by space PSU NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) on April 6.

The winning bid had quoted around Rs 824 crore, BHEL’s bid of around Rs 1,128.87 crore bid was L2 while the BEL-Adani Alpha-BEML consortium had quoted around Rs 1,217.68 crore, a source said, adding that the figures are exclusive of tax.
The TOI was the first to report that NSIL, which has been authorised to commercialise PSLV production by the department of space (DoS), had completed the techno-commercial evaluation of the bids in its March 22 edition.

As senior NSIL official said that while the industry is expected to realise each of the four stages, some strategic items like separation systems, pyro systems, inertial systems etc will lie with Isro which will also handle processes relating to mission operations, such as mission trajectory design, launch campaign etc.
“But Isro’s workshare will only be about 20%,” the official said, adding that NSIL was even looking at asking the industry to do the first-stage stacking on the launchpad with Isro guidance, while the remaining stages will be done by Isro for the first couple of missions.
The PSLV had its first flight in September 1993 and has completed over 50 missions since. It has put in space key science missions — Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission, Astrosat — all foreign satellites launched by Isro and a host of other payloads in the last 29 years.

