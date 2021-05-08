What's new

Isreal-Palestinian Conflict Resurgence 2021: Al-Aqsa attacks, riots, rockets, military clashes and Jerusalem conflict

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-57034237

The attack happened in light of the illegal removal of Palestinians from their homes in Al JArah, where the zionist filth is forcefully moving in and changing the demographics of the area, to make it more jewish, a ploy being copied by one friend of theirs.

Last night the jews attacked the Al Aqsa compund during Isha and taveeh prayers, and countless videos are there showing them attacking the worshipers during prayers, shooting at them stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber bullets.

But hay, its an Arab problem, the Palestinians dont support us on Kashmir, yada yada yada, who cares about the Qibla awal.

May Allah bring his punishment down on the oppressors, and we and our own are weak, and useless.
 
So WHAT are the Palestinians and Arabs going to do about this?
 
Nothing, the Palestinians were sold out by their gov, much like the Kashmiris were by ours.

The point we are missing out on is that this is not an Arab issue, this is a Muslim issue.

And as long as we are not willing to accept that this will continue, not only in Al Quds, but everywhere the Muslims are oppressed.
 
"Muslims" are not one united entity. Perhaps it should be but in reality we are not. Better we concentrate on Pakistan and Pakistanis before we concern ourselves with foreigners.
 
Your opinion, not something that I agree too.

Reminds me of the story of the 2 bulls who defeated the lion together, but then the cunning fox was able to create a rift between the 2, and alas the rest is history.

As I said before this issue is not an arab or a foreign issue, by your logic tomorrow (Allah na karay) if the Haram Makki gets attacked we shouldnt bother, as it is a foreign issue.
 
With millions of poor and a badly hit economy, if the zionists and or Israel decide to attack Mecca, Pakistan would be able to do ZILCH about it. That is a fact.
 
100% agree. FATF is enough to crack Pakistanis rear end. How clever the zionista are. And the Muslims are just loosers all around the world
 
why should they attack mecca? whats that nonesense.. there is no such threat.. the only ones who will attack mecca or try it are muslims themselves..
 
And thats why in my OP I said we are weak, and useless, as people on individual levels, as countries, and as a Muslim nation.

Thanks.
 
