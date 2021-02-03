What's new

Israel’s Second Lunar Mission Beresheet-2

Will Israel's Beresheet-2 Mission succeed?

Israel’s Second Lunar Mission Beresheet-2

Israel announces on 9th December 2020 that Beresheet-2 is going to head to the Moon in the first half of 2024.

It will include two landers, each of which will carry out experiments on the surface of the Moon, and an orbiter that will stay for several years.

Overall mass 630 kg at launch.

http://web.archive.org/web/20201210044639/https://twitter.com/TeamSpaceIL/status/1336656554502868992
https://archive.vn/IhvPf


https://archive.vn/8l26A/db190d07781e7372dfe7c295f6108389f5b95a67.jpg ; https://archive.vn/8l26A/4421002b21b8fed3f20ef39b375bf0adccd466c9/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201210045658/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EozB6ZLW4AQbmpR?format=jpg&name=large
1. 3D mini models of the Beresheet-2 Lunar Orbiter and Landers.


https://archive.vn/bbi4j/ad2b80dfc31e10b37a37b94eb3ec094f37ede68c.jpg ; https://archive.vn/bbi4j/5dd90063985114f24008d5249dc8c0740e4fa5ee/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201210050131/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EozB6ZMXcAAtXgX?format=jpg&name=large
2. Beresheet-2 Lunar Mission's conceptual arrangement.


https://archive.vn/hSt0s/424acb4287a074db0bcc7c32e0815c1405e90c04.jpg ; https://archive.vn/hSt0s/3f4057b9c76345a5a93c18a233b1e883e6c5ca41/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201210050620/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EoyyUrmWEAMVWmv?format=jpg&name=large
3. Lander with folded landing legs, and unfolded.


https://archive.vn/pCjXi/0efa8ae0058bf833952f7160aea3c3dc83913c13.jpg ; https://archive.vn/pCjXi/e2ffeb952e55304f620b691ff329e2661d84c178/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201210051044/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EoyzhevXYAAyMQX?format=jpg&name=360x360
4. Lander with folded landing legs.


https://archive.vn/Iod9M/670ee5820a9f533cf6b4cd8aa0ebbc97d1b7ad9c.jpg ; https://archive.vn/Iod9M/7112b765f15d1ee97eee5ec5118d161b4f0c3d05/scr.png ; http://web.archive.org/web/20201210051331/https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EoyziWuXYAEQVdZ?format=jpg&name=small
5. Lander with unfolded landing legs.


________________________

Commentary

By doubling the number of landers, the Israeli strategists think they have simply doubled the success probability. Or is it?

By dividing the available payload mass into 2, instead of having a single lander with more redundant and heavier hardened electronics, Israel has chosen to field two smaller landers each much more vulnerable to space radiations!

Time will tell whether this strategy was a colossal mistake! :lol:






I wonder if there is something fundamentally wrong with the turning off rocket engines to manuever the lander approach.
 
Lunar Exploration Program As Cover For WMD Testing

As already disclosed back in 2012, North Korea's Lunar Exploration Program (NKLEP) will start with an Orbiter. Landers are expected to follow. While permanent bases have been depicted in New Year's show.

Moreover, like Italy, Japan, Germany, India, Israel, South Korea, Spain, etc, it is common practice to test dual-use civilian-military space technologies under the guise of space explorations.


Please note that under the guise of "civilian research and demonstration platform", Japan has tested live and perfected with the tacit connivance of the U.S. its warhead reentry technologies.

With last year's Hayabusa-2 Asteroid Sampling Return mission successful recovery of a Reentry Vehicle at the speed of the second cosmic velocity, Japan concludes a second demonstration of dual-use civilian-military technology. Under the nose and applause of the international community.

After the Epsilon solid propellant ICBM, the re-entry warhead, this same technologies are the third steps out of 4, in the development and testing of a Japanese nuclear vector: the validation of its Post Boost Vehicle.

The expected ultimate and 4th step, to be followed closely will be the detonation in some remote outer space body of its nuclear device, and under the pretext of space exploration!

Moscow and St Petersburg will soon be within Japan's Strategic Forces' striking range!


According to the U.S. playbook of double standard practice in the application of international laws, team India-Israel ups the ante by announcing last December a new Beresheet-2 lunar lander as a cover for testing once more dual-uses military-civilian technologies unlocking Post Boost Vehicle for its ICBMs!

The unprecedented attempt to land 2 mini landers on the lunar surface has never been done before, with little scientific value, due to the smaller scientific payload.

It can only be interpreted as a stern warning to Israel's adversaries of its ability to manoeuver a Post Boost Vehicle and deliver 2 separate nuclear warheads to the pre-designated targets!

The testing being done 384'400 km afar.


Here a more recent example.

We are talking about the Chinese proposal to use the Lunar mission Chang'e 7 to detonate a small bomb (yes) on the surface of the Moon!

This dual-use civilian-military technology is equivalent to a missile with 200g of TNT equivalent explosive warhead, causing a crater of 1.5 meters deep, at a distance of 500-1000 meters from the lander!

In military term, China's People's Liberation Army (P.L.A.) would have demonstrated after the U.S. and Japan, in being the 3rd power in the World to master missiles in outer space.

Capability especially useful when dealing with co-orbital targets, such as Geosynchronous satellites that can not be reached with current ASAT Kinetic Kill Vehicle (KKV) missile from the ground.

In a nutshell, team North Korea and Iran will have to test their PBV and MIRV technologies on the Moon.


Jericho-3 YA-4 ICBM

The only tests were done under the guise of the civilian solid propellant 3 stages Shavit, Shavit-I and Shavit-II space launchers. All measuring 1.35 meters diameters and 17 meters to 22 meters long.

To perfect its Jericho-3 YA-4 ICBM, of 1.56 meters diameter and 16 meter long, components are being tested far in outer space under the guise of space exploration.

Beresheet-1 lunar orbiter and lander on 11th April 2019 was successful enough, as it validated the Israeli Post Boost Vehicle technologies. Landing was not the most important goal. Orbital insertion and deorbiting were simulating the technologies used in Post boost Vehicle.

Beresheet-2 will test 2 separate warheads' guidance from release in orbit until impact to their targets on the lunar surface (though a landing is used to avoid a direct hit).


https://archive.is/Iu1oH/1a52e9b2beb97752d127185cfcc12597256742b5.jpg ; https://archive.is/Iu1oH/f39ca5d6ecea59221f8485491645e1c5aee832a2/scr.png ; https://web.archive.org/web/20210204100110/https://i.imgur.com/JiMlroN.jpg
1. Israel's Jericho-3 YA-4 ICBM with PBV and 2 nuclear warheads.






