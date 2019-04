Jerusalem, Israel –-- In the wake of the results of Israel's parliamentary elections on April 9, the likelihood of the Zehut ("Identity") party –--which ran on platform of legalizing cannabis–-- earning a seat at the table, dissipated like smoke.A political party in Israel needs a minimum requirement of 3.25% of the vote to pass the electoral threshold and qualify to enter Israel’s parliament or "Knesset." Zehut failed to earn the number of votes necessary to qualify.Zehut's leaders were hoping for a miracle in the form of massive support from the Israeli Defense Force's (IDF) soldiers, whose votes are tallied for a few days after the civilian polls close.Zehut, and for the time being cannabis legalization, are off the table.Several Israeli media outlets along with Reuters, branded the Zehut party's leading candidate, Moshe Feiglin, as a "Kingmaker," incorrectly predicting that the Zehut party would win as many as