Israel's PM Netanyahu is set to visit the United Arab Emirates for the first time

International travel is risky. Countries could detain you for 14 days quarantine.Fumigation is in order after he leaves...
Why is Modi not in UAE? Modi government has been covering up that Israeli embassy attack for no apparent reason.Salman Ji has joined RSS, you know that?
Gulf-Israel-India are planning to convert this region surrounding the three into an economic powerhouse, everything is about money. If you have money, world will work with you. UAE's biggest trade Partner is India excluding Tourism coz if you include Indian tourists' contribution in their GDP then we are much bigger trade partners as Indians are the beiggest tourist community in UAE.
I am sure UAE has measures in place to keep Indians away from Israelis.
Yes you are correct. UAE and Gulf are in an envious position of influencing 2bn people through just a handful of corporations.Gulf-Israel-India are planning to convert this region surrounding the three into an economic powerhouse, everything is about money. If you have money, world will work with you. UAE’s biggest trade Partner is India excluding Tourism coz if you include Indian tourists’ contribution in their GDP then we are much bigger trade partners as Indians are the beiggest tourist community in UAE.