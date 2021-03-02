Israel's PM Netanyahu is set to visit the United Arab Emirates for the first time

HostileInsurgent said: Gulf-Israel-India are planning to convert this region surrounding the three into an economic powerhouse, everything is about money. If you have money, world will work with you. UAE’s biggest trade Partner is India excluding Tourism coz if you include Indian tourists’ contribution in their GDP then we are much bigger trade partners as Indians are the beiggest tourist community in UAE. Click to expand...

Yes you are correct. UAE and Gulf are in an envious position of influencing 2bn people through just a handful of corporations.India is also in an envious position to have taken not only the south pacific but middle eastern wars in her wings.This is why Afghanistan process should exclude India as it is already burdened.