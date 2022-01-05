Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

kingQamaR said: Washington: The Regan administration repeatedly ignored the warning of the US intelligence community that the then Pakistani military ruler General Zia ul-Haq was consistently lying to them on the country's nuclear programme, latest declassified information have revealed.



The Regan administration knowingly decided to ignore Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme as it wanted to get Islamabad's help in supporting the Afghan Mujahedeen against the Russians, Click to expand...

They ignored it because Pakistan was an ally and they had to pretend to their allies one of them being Israel that they were concerned, they weren't.Does Iraq and Iran have nukes?North Korea does and look how they are treated, they are invisible.Everyone and his dog know Pakistan need the bomb to create parity in the sub continent. The US didn't arm Pakistan in the 50s just for fun.