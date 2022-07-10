What's new

Israel's Iron Dome won't work against Russian missiles - Ukraine's defense minister

S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
762
0
558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Ukraine does not have a need for Iron Dome, the country's defense minister said on Saturday, in a sharp break from comments previously made by Kyiv's ambassador to Israel.


Successful tests of the new Iron Dome weapons system, February 1, 2021
© (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)Successful tests of the new Iron Dome weapons system, February 1, 2021
In June, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said that Kyiv wants to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome air defenses system. “We need Israeli assistance... I mean that we need the military-technical support; we need Iron Dome,... which will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory," he said at the time.

On Saturday though, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a Forbes summit that Iron Dome would not be suitable for the Ukraine.

US DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin speaks, as he sits between US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at a Ukraine Defense Contact group meeting in Brussels, last month (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
© Provided by The Jerusalem PostUS DEFENSE SECRETARY Lloyd Austin speaks, as he sits between US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, at a Ukraine Defense Contact group meeting in Brussels, last month (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

"We all know the example of Israel, which protects the sky quite well. We all know the name Iron Dome, but even it does not give 100% protection. In fact I’ve been to Israel and talked to their manufacturers and state enterprises," Reznikov said. "Iron Dome was built [for protection] against slow, low-altitude, low-impact missiles that were basically made in garages. Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles."


Source https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/worl...pc=U531&cvid=1cd2489808204d56bf38ee458d6122c4
 
S

Sam6536

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jun 26, 2022
27
0
17
Country
India
Location
India
Obviously it doesn't. Iron dome is effective against smaller grade homemade missiles. I doubt it will work against much more advanced and faster Russian missiles.
 
S

Solidify

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2021
762
0
558
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sam6536 said:
Obviously it doesn't. Iron dome is effective against smaller grade homemade missiles. I doubt it will work against much more advanced and faster Russian missiles.
Click to expand...
Yes the new cutting edge technology of Hypersonic missiles are in league of their own. Mach 4 to 5 will barely can be shot down by Mach 2 or 3 air defence systems.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
First HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense MinisterFirst HIMARS launchers already in Ukraine - Defense Minister
2
Replies
15
Views
598
aviator_fan
A
D
UAE, Bahrain, Morocco seek Israeli missile defense systems
Replies
1
Views
261
Faqirze
Faqirze
Battlion25
Putin won’t stop on Ukraine as he aims for Europe - Ukrainian Defense Minister Reznikov
Replies
0
Views
364
Battlion25
Battlion25
D
UAE, Bahrain, Morocco apply to buy Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system
Replies
4
Views
307
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
dBSPL
Russia Announced: At request of Erdogan, humanitarian corridor open for evacuation civilians from Mariupol
Replies
2
Views
426
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom