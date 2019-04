Israel’s hi-tech firms are wary of Chinese investment, but the money keeps rolling in

Chinese investors were involved in 12 per cent of all financing deals in first nine months of 2018

But with security concerns growing, Jerusalem is considering setting up an oversight committee to monitor deals involving overseas backers

It will mostly inconvenience those in sensitive sectors, such as firms looking to sell military technology to the US.Yang Guang, co-founder of Glory Ventures in Shanghai