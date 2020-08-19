/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Israel's Ethnic Bioweapon?

Discussion in 'Arab Defence Forum' started by ashley.1965, Aug 19, 2020 at 9:39 PM.

    ashley.1965

    ashley.1965 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    So I have been monitoring the UAE press, and I noticed that there have been a flurry of announcements with respect to the UAE-Israel "peace" deal which show a level of urgency for the collaboration between the two to commence by concentrating specifically on the medical / genomics front, ostensibly to fight Covid-19.

    Some further research yielded the following:

    - Israel has been working on an ethnic bioweapon that targets Arabs since at least the late 1990s;
    - The UAE has been working on a genome project for its own Emirati population - this could, of course, now be shared with the Israelis.

    Would be interesting to hear the views of Arab members of this forum on the following news
    items that I have found, reproduced and quoted below with references.

    @The SC
    @Gomig-21
    @BLACKEAGLE
    @Falcon29

    and others...Gentlemen, your comments, please?


    ISRAEL'S ETHNIC WEAPON?

    Israel is reportedly developing a biological weapon that would harm Arabs while leaving Jews unaffected, according to a report in London's Sunday Times. The report, citing Israeli military and western intelligence sources, says that scientists are trying to identify distinctive genes carried by Arabs to create a genetically modified bacterium or
    virus.

    The "ethno-bomb" is reportedly Israel's response to the threat that Iraq may be just
    weeks away from completing its own biological weapons.

    The "ethno-bomb" program is based at Israel's Nes Tziyona research facility. Scientists
    are trying to use viruses and bacteria to alter DNA inside living cells and attack only
    those cells bearing Arabic genes.

    The task is very complex because both Arabs and Jews are Semitic peoples. But
    according to the report, the Israelis have succeeded in isolating particular
    characteristics of certain Arabs    , "particularly the Iraqi people."

    Dedi Zucker, a member of the Israeli parliament, denounced the research in the Sunday
    Times. "Morally, based on our history, and our tradition and our experience, such a
    weapon is monstrous and should be denied."

    Last month, Foreign Report claimed that Israel was following in the ignominious
    footsteps of apartheid-era research, in their supposed efforts to develop an "ethnic
    bullet."

    SOURCE: https://www.wired.com/1998/11/israels-ethnic-weapon/
    DATE: 16 Nov 1998


    A 1000 Arab genome project to study the Emirati population

    SOURCE: https://www.nature.com/articles/s10038-017-0402-y
    DATE: 6 FEB 2018


    "Three Gulf states have reached out to Israel in recent weeks to receive information and assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. The three make up half of the countries that are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Bahrain and another Gulf state reached out to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, expressing interest in the hospital's response to the pandemic, and the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the United Nations said publicly that her government would be willing to work with Israel on a vaccine."

    SOURCE: https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/t...ip-with-israel-on-fighting-coronavirus-627536
    DATE: 10 MAY 2020


    "The joint statement revealed that the UAE and Israel would immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus"

    SOURCE: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/g...ogether-to-solve-global-problems-omar-ghobash
    DATE: 14 AUG 2020


    "As part of Thursday’s announcement of the historic peace deal
    between Israel and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the
    Trump Administration, the two nations will increase
    collaboration on a coronavirus vaccine, the Reuters news agency has reported
    the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and
    accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of, and the development of a vaccine for, the coronavirus"

    SOURCE: https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/rJm73Q4zP
    DATE: 14 AUG 2020


    "Israeli-based Pluristem and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells
    Center sign deal to collaborate in development of cell
    therapies

    Agreement comes just days after Israel and the United Arab
    Emirates (UAE) announce intention to fully normalize diplomatic
    relations"

    SOURCE: https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3845420,00.html
    DATE: 17 AUG 2020


    "During the meeting, both discussed possible areas of cooperation, and exchanged ideas
    about the mutual interests and the current situations, including the cooperation in the
    field of tacking Covid-19."

    SOURCE: https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/uae/uaes-sheikh-tahnoon-meets-israels-yossi-cohen/ar-BB186y5h
    DATE: 18 AUG 2020
     
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    Do you really believe in ethnic bioweapons? as There is only one human race!
     
    Mamajama

    Mamajama FULL MEMBER

    Wouldnt work, certain groups of Jews are very similar to Arabs and it would probably affect them too.
     
