Israel's Ethnic Bioweapon?

So I have been monitoring the UAE press, and I noticed that there have been a flurry of announcements with respect to the UAE-Israel "peace" deal which show a level of urgency for the collaboration between the two to commence by concentrating specifically on the medical / genomics front, ostensibly to fight Covid-19. Some further research yielded the following: - Israel has been working on an ethnic bioweapon that targets Arabs since at least the late 1990s; - The UAE has been working on a genome project for its own Emirati population - this could, of course, now be shared with the Israelis. Would be interesting to hear the views of Arab members of this forum on the following news items that I have found, reproduced and quoted below with references. @The SC @Gomig-21 @BLACKEAGLE @Falcon29 and others...Gentlemen, your comments, please? ---------------------------------------------------------- ISRAEL'S ETHNIC WEAPON? Israel is reportedly developing a biological weapon that would harm Arabs while leaving Jews unaffected, according to a report in London's Sunday Times. The report, citing Israeli military and western intelligence sources, says that scientists are trying to identify distinctive genes carried by Arabs to create a genetically modified bacterium or virus. The "ethno-bomb" is reportedly Israel's response to the threat that Iraq may be just weeks away from completing its own biological weapons. The "ethno-bomb" program is based at Israel's Nes Tziyona research facility. Scientists are trying to use viruses and bacteria to alter DNA inside living cells and attack only those cells bearing Arabic genes. The task is very complex because both Arabs and Jews are Semitic peoples. But according to the report, the Israelis have succeeded in isolating particular characteristics of certain Arabs, "particularly the Iraqi people." Dedi Zucker, a member of the Israeli parliament, denounced the research in the Sunday Times. "Morally, based on our history, and our tradition and our experience, such a weapon is monstrous and should be denied." Last month, Foreign Report claimed that Israel was following in the ignominious footsteps of apartheid-era research, in their supposed efforts to develop an "ethnic bullet." SOURCE: https://www.wired.com/1998/11/israels-ethnic-weapon/ DATE: 16 Nov 1998 ---------------------------------------------------------- A 1000 Arab genome project to study the Emirati population SOURCE: https://www.nature.com/articles/s10038-017-0402-y DATE: 6 FEB 2018 ---------------------------------------------------------- "Three Gulf states have reached out to Israel in recent weeks to receive information and assistance in the fight against the novel coronavirus disease known as COVID-19. The three make up half of the countries that are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Bahrain and another Gulf state reached out to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer, expressing interest in the hospital's response to the pandemic, and the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador to the United Nations said publicly that her government would be willing to work with Israel on a vaccine." SOURCE: https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/t...ip-with-israel-on-fighting-coronavirus-627536 DATE: 10 MAY 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------- "The joint statement revealed that the UAE and Israel would immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus" SOURCE: https://www.khaleejtimes.com/news/g...ogether-to-solve-global-problems-omar-ghobash DATE: 14 AUG 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------- "As part of Thursday’s announcement of the historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates brokered by the Trump Administration, the two nations will increase collaboration on a coronavirus vaccine, the Reuters news agency has reported the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of, and the development of a vaccine for, the coronavirus" SOURCE: https://www.ynetnews.com/magazine/article/rJm73Q4zP DATE: 14 AUG 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------- "Israeli-based Pluristem and Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center sign deal to collaborate in development of cell therapies Agreement comes just days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announce intention to fully normalize diplomatic relations" SOURCE: https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3845420,00.html DATE: 17 AUG 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------- "During the meeting, both discussed possible areas of cooperation, and exchanged ideas about the mutual interests and the current situations, including the cooperation in the field of tacking Covid-19." SOURCE: https://www.msn.com/en-ae/news/uae/uaes-sheikh-tahnoon-meets-israels-yossi-cohen/ar-BB186y5h DATE: 18 AUG 2020