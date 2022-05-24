What's new

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit dips, revenue up

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,158
-9
1,366
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit dips, revenue up​

Reuters





1 minute read
An Elbit HERMES 900 HFE drone at a media presentation in Emmen, Switzerland

The HERMES 900 HFE drone made by Israeli company Elbit for use in the Swiss reconnaissance system (ADS15) is seen during a media presentation at the Swiss air force base in Emmen, Switzerland, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com​

Register
May 24 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter profit, attributing the drop to stock price-linked compensation plans, while revenue rose.
The company earned $1.19 per diluted share in the quarter compared to $1.64 per share the previous year. Revenue climbed to $1.35 billion from $1.12 billion.
The company's board declared a dividend of $0.50 per share for the first quarter to be paid on July 11.

Elbit had warned earlier in the year that a recent increase in its share price could significantly impact expenses due to stock price-linked compensation plans for employees. It said profits were reduced by $0.72 per share due to those payments.
Excluding one-time items, Elbit earned $1.22 per diluted share in the first quarter, versus $1.72 a year earlier.
Elbit's Tel Aviv-listed shares are up 36% this year.

Elbit said its backlog of orders reached $13.7 billion at the end of March, similar to the previous quarter. About 72% of that comes from orders outside Israel, and some 55% is due to be performed in 2022 and 2023.
www.reuters.com

Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 profit dips, revenue up

Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems on Tuesday reported lower first-quarter profit, attributing the drop to stock price-linked compensation plans, while revenue rose.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
First quarter sales grew by 18% to $1.2 billion, and the company's orders backlog reached $14 billion.
Replies
0
Views
166
dani191
D
D
Elbit, Rafael to profit from Korea’s Redback armored vehicle
Replies
0
Views
204
dani191
D
D
Elbit Systems UK Selected To Deliver Swarm UAS Capability To UK Ministry Of Defence
Replies
1
Views
393
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
D
ELBIT SYSTEMS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS
Replies
0
Views
167
dani191
D
Hamartia Antidote
Huge Cloud Market Still Growing at 34% Per Year; Amazon, Microsoft & Google Now Account for 65% of the Total
Replies
0
Views
206
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom