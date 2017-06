Israel's dominance over Palestinian destiny is fueled by Arab weakness



Palestinians are still paying the price for the collective failure of the Arab nations in the 1967 war against Israel. Mistakes made in the past are being repeated today, and it has left the Palestinians further from a just solution.





Israeli troops and armor roll through a street in Jerusalem in June 1967, during the Six Day War. The war triggered fifty years of Israeli occupation over Palestinian territories, that continues today.