Israel's Defense Ministry Buys Precision Rockets from IMI The order is reportedly worth hundreds of millions of shekels. "We are purchasing and developing high-precision systems that will bolster the IDF's offense capabilities and allow for the coverage of every point in the region, in both short and far ranges," Defense Minister Lieberman said IsraelDefense | 27/08/2018

IMI's AccuLAR (Photo: IMI Systems)

Israel's Ministry of Defense announced Monday it had signed a deal worth hundreds of millions of shekels with IMI Systems for the development and acquisition of advanced precision rockets. According to the Defense Ministry, the precision rockets will significantly improve the IDF's capabilities of accurately hitting a target from a distance at immediate availability and with a low mission cost relative to other combat systems. The acquisition of the new rockets, led by IMOD's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D), follows the decision of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman to equip the IDF with precision rockets for all ranges. "The plan to create an array of precise rockets and missiles is gaining momentum," Lieberman said. "Some of it is already being manufactured, and some are still being researched and developed. "We are purchasing and developing high-precision systems that will bolster the IDF's offense capabilities and allow for the coverage of every point in the region, in both short and far ranges." IMI Systems Chairman Yitzhak Aharonovitch said, "The innovative rocket systems that the IDF will receive from this transaction reflects the company's technological capabilities, which specialize in the ability to fire accurately, to strike at a variety of ground targets."