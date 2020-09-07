What's new

Israel's Controp will supply the Vietnamese Coast Guard with lightweight advanced naval observation systems

Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
22,379
0
16,984
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
The Israeli company developed a system providing a complete solution to the ships by ensuring continuous observation even under difficult conditions. It will be installed in the new ships of the Vietnamese Coast Guard currently being built


BIGSTOCK/Copyright: Vacilando


Israel's Controp company will supply the Vietnamese Coast Guard with lightweight advanced naval observation systems.


Controp, specializing in developments in the electro-optic and infrared fields, was chosen to supply the ISEA-25HD to be installed in in the new ships of the Vietnamese fleet being built by L&T shipyards in India and Hong Ha shipyards in Vietnam.


The system of Controp provides a complete solution for ships: it is a gyro-stabilized system promising continuous observation and clear visibility under harsh conditions, and it is robust enough to operate in conditions of fog, humidity, high salinity and splashing. The system includes digital and mechanical capabilities, long-range observation, sensitive sensors and a thermal imaging camera. The system can be utilized for search and rescue operations, law enforcement at sea, defense of territorial waters operations against pirates and illegal fishing, and special operations.


Controp CEO Hagai Azani said that the company's systems were specially developed according to customer demands for operations in a maritime environment. Controp products are in daily use in a number of critical projects of advanced observation capabilities in various locations around the world.

www.israeldefense.co.il

Controp to supply advanced observation system to Vietnamese Navy | Israel Defense

www.israeldefense.co.il www.israeldefense.co.il
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
unrequitted_love_suzy UAE-Israel deal: Secretive 1960s Israel-Iran built pipeline could open new oil route Middle East & Africa 0
W.11 Arab League fails to condemn UAE-Israel deal Middle East & Africa 2
Microsoft Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian official, citing Israel-UAE peace deal Americas 8
S In Israel, a Demand That Indian Police Coming for Training Be Screened for Kashmir Abuses Kashmir War 1
The SC Featured Israel Demands Compensation over US F-35 Sale to UAE Middle East & Africa 6
D Featured Breakthrough made in Israel-Saudi talks toward normalization World Affairs 6
PakPrinciples Featured Sudan: US conditioning removal from terror list on normalisation with Israel Middle East & Africa 7
The SC Featured 160 Documents to Be Signed between UAE, Israel in Washington Middle East & Africa 0
Dexon Israeli official says countries are lining up to normalize ties with Israel, with Bahrain at the top of the list. World Affairs 0
A Featured Imam e Kaaba Advises Muslims To Have Better Relations With Jews (Israel) in Friday Sermon Middle East & Africa 132

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top