Israel's BlueWhale unmanned submarine.

The state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries showed the Blue Whale unmanned submarine under development. The autonomous underwater vehicle uses sonar and electro-optical systems to detect targets. According to the developer, the unmanned submarine has already completed thousands of hours of autonomous operations. The ELI-3325 boat is equipped with a towed array sonar. The submersible can conduct acoustic passive intelligence gathering, covert mine detection, and other mine protection operations. Blue Whale can detect and track targets underwater and on the surface. The boat communicates in real time via a dedicated secure satellite channel through a retractable mast. Autonomous submarine Blue Whale can stay at sea for up to 30 days, the battery charge is enough for 10 days of active work. Boat speed from 2 to 7 knots in submerged position. The underwater drone is 10.9 meters long and 1.12 meters in diameter. Weight 5.5 tons.