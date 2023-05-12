What's new

Israel's BlueWhale unmanned submarine.

S

Soldier35

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2022
394
0
329
Country
Russian Federation
Location
Russian Federation
The state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries showed the Blue Whale unmanned submarine under development. The autonomous underwater vehicle uses sonar and electro-optical systems to detect targets. According to the developer, the unmanned submarine has already completed thousands of hours of autonomous operations. The ELI-3325 boat is equipped with a towed array sonar. The submersible can conduct acoustic passive intelligence gathering, covert mine detection, and other mine protection operations. Blue Whale can detect and track targets underwater and on the surface. The boat communicates in real time via a dedicated secure satellite channel through a retractable mast. Autonomous submarine Blue Whale can stay at sea for up to 30 days, the battery charge is enough for 10 days of active work. Boat speed from 2 to 7 knots in submerged position. The underwater drone is 10.9 meters long and 1.12 meters in diameter. Weight 5.5 tons.

 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

D
DSIT SOLUTIONS SHOWCASES AT EURONAVAL 2022
Replies
0
Views
839
dani191
D
The SC
NAVDEX 2023: Fincantieri offering S800 small submarine to Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
2K
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Zarvan
China Reveals New Heavily Armed Extra-Large Uncrewed Submarine
Replies
3
Views
665
_NOBODY_
_NOBODY_
Homo Sapiens
Hamas’ Advanced Weaponry: Rockets, Artillery, Drones, Cyber
Replies
1
Views
537
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
beijingwalker
China Reveals New Heavily Armed Extra-Large Uncrewed Submarine, out-pacing the West
Replies
2
Views
779
IblinI
IblinI

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom