On January 13, the “Israel Times” reported that Israel experienced a severe rainstorm last week, causing a large amount of water to accumulate at Hatzor Air Force Base in southern Israel. Eight F16 fighters were not removed from the underground hangar in a timely manner. Eight F16s were flooded with mud, and three of them were severely damaged. It is reported that Hatzor Air Force Base was hit by heavy rain at 5 a.m. on Thursday, more than 13 million gallons of rain flooded the base in just half an hour, the level of the underground hangar exceeded 1.5 meters, and several ground crew members were also trapped in the hangar.According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense assessment, repairing the eight F16 fighters will take a considerable amount of man-hours and maintenance costs of 15 million U.S. dollars. The Israeli Air Force intends to disassemble these eight F16 fighters into spare parts. If a suitable buyer can Sold as second-hand "soaking machine". It is reported that three of the damaged F16s are 16C type and 5 are F16I "thunderstorms".The Pakistan Air Force is currently equipped with 78 F16s, including 5 junior 16A / Bs (without BVR capability), 14 F16ADFs (two mobile phones purchased from Jordan), and 41 F16A / BMULs (medium upgrade models). , 18 F16C / D. Israel's eight F16s are very advanced for Pakistan, especially the latest F16I "Thunderstorm". If you can buy F16I at a low price, it will be more cost-effective than buying the J-10.The F16I is an improvement from the two-seater F16D. It is equipped with a detachable conformal fuel tank, a fire control computer made in Israel, an infrared detector, and a helmet targeting system. The radar has also been replaced by an AN / APG-68 (V) 9 multi-mode radar. The information processing speed is 5 times that of Pakistan F16C / D. The F16I has a maximum take-off weight of 23 tons (the J-10 is only 19 tons), has a strong loading capacity, and can perform long-range attack missions like heavy fighters.The Pakistan Air Force has very limited available funds every year, so it is happy to buy advanced used fighters. According to the Pakistan Air Force's assessment, the Israeli F16I can continue to be used for at least 20 years, the transfer price is only more than 20 million US dollars, and the procurement The new J-10 fighter requires about 40 million U.S. dollars, and the range and ammunition capacity of the F16I exceed that of the J-10.