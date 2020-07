AP

22 Jul, 2020 22 Jul, 2020



Protesters crouch down as Israeli police use water cannons during clashes at a demonstration against the Israeli prime minister outside his official residence in Jerusalem, early on July 22. — AFP

An Israeli police officer puts his knee on a demonstrator to make an arrest during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem early Wednesday, July 22. — AP An Israeli police officer puts his knee on a demonstrator to make an arrest during a protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem early Wednesday, July 22. — AP

After a night of intense protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, dozens of Israeli demonstrators chained themselves together and briefly blocked the entrance to parliament on Wednesday morning.

​

Police arrested four and broke up the gathering, which was called to protest an upcoming vote to grant the government sweeping authority to bypass parliament in enacting measures to combat the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But it came amid a fresh

outpouring of discontent

with Netanyahu.



Protests outside Netanyahu’s residence have become a weekly occurrence, with police increasingly taking harsher measures against demonstrators. Last month, they arrested a retired Israeli air force general, setting off an uproar.





A protester wearing a face covering holds up a sign during a demonstration against the Israeli prime minister outside his official residence in Jerusalem. — AFP