Israelis fool Iranians to believe they killed an Israeli agent named "Dida Fart"

Basically, Iranians believe they killed an agent named "Asa Fluts", roughly translated to Dida Fart (Did - a - Fart)


1654860977772.png

1654861006019.png






Soon after, the Iranians were fooled again to believe his name is Amit Romem, which means "The Faggot" in Hebrew
1654861075251.png









Then the Israelis laughed about it,one saying Amit Romem is Amit Nakesh's cousin (Amit Nakesh is translated to The Assassin)
and disabled the guy who killed the Japanese terrorist Zuzu Otamutu (Move or die)
1654861119825.png











Here is our friend @moshen believing this prank

1654861234275.png







He still insists it was his name though:
1654861269321.png
 

