Israelis fool Iranians to believe they killed an Israeli agent named "Dida Fart"

Beny Karachun
- May 30, 2016
Basically, Iranians believe they killed an agent named "Asa Fluts", roughly translated to Dida Fart (Did - a - Fart)
Soon after, the Iranians were fooled again to believe his name is Amit Romem, which means "The Faggot" in Hebrew
Then the Israelis laughed about it,one saying Amit Romem is Amit Nakesh's cousin (Amit Nakesh is translated to The Assassin)
and disabled the guy who killed the Japanese terrorist Zuzu Otamutu (Move or die)
Here is our friend @moshen believing this prank
He still insists it was his name though:
