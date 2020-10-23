Israelis can now travel to Dubai. The Persian Gulf will never be the same (CNN)

unrequitted_love_suzy
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 13, 2020
- 103
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
(CNN) — The moment travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic are lifted, Peleg Cohen knows exactly where he is headed. The Israeli-born travel blogger, photographer and humanitarian, 37, says he has been on the road since his early 20s, visiting 150 countries and chronicling it all for his travel blog, Lonely Peleg.
As soon as it's safe to travel again, he is headed somewhere that just a few months ago was entirely off limits to him and now is predicted to be one of the hottest vacation destinations for Israelis in the coming months: Dubai.
Recognition, finally
Since Israel's creation in 1948, the nation has been recognized officially by only two of the 22 states in the Arab League: Egypt and Jordan.
Across the Persian Gulf and much of the Arab world, Israeli travelers have traditionally been banned from entry thanks to their passports not being acknowledged. Citizens of most Arab countries, in turn, have been incapable of traveling to Israel to visit the holy sites of Jerusalem and the beaches, restaurants and nightlife of Tel Aviv.
As soon as it's safe to travel again, he is headed somewhere that just a few months ago was entirely off limits to him and now is predicted to be one of the hottest vacation destinations for Israelis in the coming months: Dubai.
Recognition, finally
Since Israel's creation in 1948, the nation has been recognized officially by only two of the 22 states in the Arab League: Egypt and Jordan.
Across the Persian Gulf and much of the Arab world, Israeli travelers have traditionally been banned from entry thanks to their passports not being acknowledged. Citizens of most Arab countries, in turn, have been incapable of traveling to Israel to visit the holy sites of Jerusalem and the beaches, restaurants and nightlife of Tel Aviv.
Israelis can now travel to Dubai. The Persian Gulf will never be the same
For decades, Israelis couldn't travel to the UAE and its dazzling city of Dubai -- or vice versa. That's all changed with new diplomatic relations. Find out what residents of Israel and Dubai hope to see once the pandemic eases.
edition.cnn.com