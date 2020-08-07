Israelis are patent champions - but do not enjoy them The number of patents of Israeli inventors in the last four years has averaged about 4,700, but only less than half are owned by Israeli companies; The knowledge is transferred to the ownership of a foreign company, production and jobs migrate abroad Ilan Cohen 08: 4101.02.19 Tags: Patent Foreign Companies Inventors Government Grants Intel Last Monday, it was announced that the chip giant Intel intends to invest about NIS 40 billion in setting up a new plant in Israel. This investment, which is also large in the international arena, is in addition to many of Intel's investments in the country in the last four decades, culminating in Mobilai's huge acquisition in 2017. Intel's decision to expand its operations in Israel is not only a result of government grants and tax breaks, but mainly a result of the atmosphere of innovation in the country and the great creation of intellectual property in the country. Read more in Calcalist: The Jewish mind invents less for us: a decline in patent registration in knowledge commercialization companies Retired Supreme Court Justice Danziger will mediate a patent lawsuit against Kate Pharma Intel confirms: We will expand production in Kiryat Gat; Finance: The benefit to the economy - NIS 9 billion An examination shows that in the years 2015-2018, 12% of all patents filed by Intel were on inventions by Israeli inventors, while in 2018 the patent rate of Israeli inventors of all patents increased to 13.5%. Indeed, Intel's development centers in Israel (operating in Haifa, Yakum, Jerusalem, Raanana and Petah Tikva) have a significant contribution in all areas of the company's research and development, including the architecture and design of ninth generation processors, which are at the forefront of the company's development, communications and data transfer. High-speed WiFi, GPS and the fifth generation of mobile, artificial intelligence, 3D cameras and more. Intel. An investment of NIS 40 billion in the construction of a new plant Intel. An investment of NIS 40 billion in the construction of a new plant Photo: Reuters An examination of patents obtained in the United States in recent years shows that the share of Israeli inventors in such patents is greater than the share of inventors from any other country in the world. They are of Israeli inventors, 54 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 52 per 100,000 inhabitants of inventors from the United States. The relative contribution of Israeli inventors from all U.S. patents is also significant compared to leading technology countries such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the Netherlands when this index stands at 46, 14, 13, 24 and 22 respectively. The absolute number of patents originating in Israel is about half Of that of much larger countries such as the United Kingdom (with a population of about 66 million) and France (with a population of about 67 million) - the number of patents originating in these countries stands at about 9,500 and 8,400, respectively. From it on countries like Italy (3,800 patents), the Netherlands (3,700) and more. As a result of innovation and ingenuity in Israel, many development centers of foreign companies operate in the country. Of the Fortune 500 companies, half have such centers in the country. Some of these centers are the result of mergers and acquisitions of Israeli technology companies combined with the decision to continue to hold the activities of the acquired and merged companies as research and development centers of the acquiring and merging companies. This presence has a significant contribution to the Israeli economy in job creation, nurturing talent, continuing to nurture innovation in the country, and more. But to her and an end to her. More than half of all scientists and engineers employed in industry in Israel work for foreign companies, and the result is that the developed knowledge passes to the parent company and its contribution to the Israeli economy is relatively small. This can be learned from an examination of the patent numbers: While the number of patents of Israeli inventors in the last four years averaged about 4,700, less than half - 2,200 - are owned by Israeli companies. The main added value of inventions is in job creation and manufacturing, marketing, and more; However, when the knowledge is transferred to the ownership of a foreign company, production and jobs migrate outside Israel. This means, therefore, that in many ways, research and development activity that is carried out for foreign companies, whose main activity outside Israel, is akin to exporting brains. It would have been better for the Israeli economy, therefore, that most engineers and scientists in industry were employed in companies whose center of activity is in Israel and not companies whose center of activity is not here and whose main added value of their business activity is abroad. The government will do well to create such conditions that will encourage the development of manufacturing and exporting companies and not the establishment of companies that are destined for export themselves. https://www.calcalist.co.il/local/articles/0,7340,L-3755445,00.html