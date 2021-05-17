What's new

Israeli Warships Fire Missiles At Gaza While Hamas Takes Aim At Offshore Oil Platforms

Reports, as well as video and photos from the Eastern Mediterranean, demonstrate that the Gaza conflict is rapidly expanding into the maritime domain, with Israeli missile strikes now being launched from vessels off the coast against reported Hamas targets in the self-governing Palestinian territory. At the same time, reports from both sides in the conflict confirm that Hamas militants are meanwhile launching rockets against Israeli natural gas platforms in the Mediterranean, which, in turn, are being defended by shipborne Iron Dome air defense systems, and other assets.


www.thedrive.com

Israeli Warships Fire Missiles At Gaza While Hamas Takes Aim At Offshore Oil Platforms

As the Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues, the conflict has now added a maritime dimension.
