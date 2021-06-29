Israeli unmanned submarine UUV 'Caesaron'

Low Probability of Intercept radar (LPI) and AIS Automatic identification system

A new rare photo of the Israeli "Caesaron" unmanned submarineNot surprisingly, the Israeli Navy was an early adopter of large unmanned underwater submarines (UUVs). However, it does not announce its regulations in this field.Caesaron was developed in 2014 (or earlier) and was briefly disclosed by the Israeli Ministry of Defense in 2017. It has since kept out of the spotlight with little information available in the public domain.Outwardly the Caesaron is similar to the Canadian ISE Explorer family of UUVs. It has a long cylindrical body with a simple two-blade screw fan at the end of a long conical tail. The three main control decks are installed at the front of the submarine. The upper rudder also serves as an antenna stabilizer and can accommodate a range of sensors and communication devices.But its payload is even more unusual. A relatively large telescopic optical mast folds into the chassis. It can be sent up and extended, ISR Intelligence Surveillance & Reconnaissance can provide high quality. The mast head contains multiple sensors and can provide communications intelligence (COMINT) and electronic warfare (EW). In addition to cameras, it contains an LPI (Low-probability of intercept) radar and an AIS receiver.There is also a side-scanning sonar on either side of the mast. It can be used for bottom mapping and demining as well as submarine detection. Within Anti-submarine Warfare, it can carry four UUVs, such as the SeaFox. Developed by Atlas Elektronik, expendable mine disposal vehicles (EMDV) are their primary weapon for opening holes in naval minefields.Long cylindrical body with simple two-blade screwRelatively large telescopic optical mast foldable in chassis. It can be sent up and extended.Multiple payloads of weapons and electronic devices (multi-tasking)Broadband connection via satelliteground control stationAutonomous transportation from the port to the missionContinuous wide observation and a large telescopic optical mastThe ability to dive to the bottomHigh precision monitoring capabilitiesIt can carryto eliminate mines, such as theIt is an expendabledeveloped by Atlas Elektronik that detonates minesSources: