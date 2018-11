Transport chief to visit Oman to push rail link plan between Israel and Gulf



Israel Katz to attend international transportation conference in Muscat as Jerusalem’s ties to the region flourish; fourth Israeli minister in region in a week



Israel Katz to attend international transportation conference in Muscat as Jerusalem’s ties to the region flourish; fourth Israeli minister in region in a week

Transportation Minister Israel Katz in front of a map of the proposed rail network on April 5, 2017.