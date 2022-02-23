What's new

Israeli Solution to Indian Muslim problem

SuvarnaTeja

British created Pakistan for the Muslims of British India.

But not all Muslims moved to Pakistan. Some Muslims stay put due to their love of their birth place and others due to economic reasons.

Today Indian Muslims make up around 25% of Indian population but they are being suffocated with he policies on what they eat, how they dress and where they pray.

Pakistan and Bangladesh Muslims do not want them for fear of taking additional burden. At best they provide some lip service.

The only solution for this issue is to follow the Israeli model where Jews of Europe have been settled in Palestine.

So India Muslims need to find a place within India that they can call home and relocate to create a new Home land of their own where they can enjoy unlimited freedoms.


Battlion25

Battlion25

Oh my god bro.. Is there really no other subjects in this vast universe to talk about you literally made a similar thread hours ago..

no they are from India and no demand of separation came from them in 74 years so why we talking about this non-topic stuff..

There are 51-muslim sovereign states how many more do we want.. We are already overstreched
 
SuvarnaTeja

Battlion25 said:
Oh my god bro.. Is there really no other subjects in this vast universe to talk about you literally made a similar thread..

A no they are from India and no demand of separation came from them so why we talking this
Indian Muslims are loving and caring people.

Just because they are not asking does not mean we should not offer them.
 
Vapnope

Vapnope

1 - Firstly Muslims are 14% of the population not 25%
2 - Muslims are as Indian as Hindus or Sikh Indians
3 - This ghettonization never works it only divides people
4 - Israelis made life of Palestinians hell and a never ending conflict has started in Palestine
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Suvarna Teja Frauds University

You are a mischief maker, masquerading as a liberal. I know your type very well and also suspect your real political leanings, but that is for another day. A garbage truck with an open door that litters every street that it moves on. The only reason you don't get banned by mods is because you cleverly avoid crossing the line on racial/religious insults. No one is getting fooled by your over the top love for Pakistanis and Muslims. The intelligent ones see you for what you are. I never target anyone like this on any forum, but fakers like you really get under my skin because you turn the forum into a pile of discussions which are initiated on a fraudulent premise.

@jamahir @xeuss @Naofumi need not relocate anywhere. India is every inch their land as it is of believers in any other religion or atheists/agnostics. No sanghi or fraudia is going to tell them where they should go. The current atmosphere of hate will end, despite best attempts by whatsapp makers like you who specialize in dividing people in their own way.

You are on my ignore list now. Something that I won't do even to my worst critics
 
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

Battlion25 said:
Oh my god bro.. Is there really no other subjects in this vast universe to talk about you literally made a similar thread hours ago..

no they are from India and no demand of separation came from them in 74 years so why we talking about this non-topic stuff..

There are 51-muslim sovereign states how many more do we want.. We are already overstreched
He's just a false-flagger seeking publicity and attention. Ignore him.
 
One_Nation

SuvarnaTeja said:
British created Pakistan for the Muslims of British India.

But not all Muslims moved to Pakistan. Some Muslims stay put due to their love of their birth place and others due to economic reasons.

Today Indian Muslims make up around 25% of Indian population but they are being suffocated with he policies on what they eat, how they dress and where they pray.

Pakistan and Bangladesh Muslims do not want them for fear of taking additional burden. At best they provide some lip service.

The only solution for this issue is to follow the Israeli model where Jews of Europe have been settled in Palestine.

So India Muslims need to find a place within India that they can call home and relocate to create a new Home land of their own where they can enjoy unlimited freedoms.


@jamahir @xeuss @Naofumi
British created India not Pakistan. They did help us in UN but only after Pakistanis voted for it and showed overwhelming support for Jinnah.
 
SuvarnaTeja

DrJekyll said:
Suvarna Teja Frauds University

You are a mischief maker, masquerading as a liberal. I know your type very well and also suspect your real political leanings, but that is for another day. A garbage truck with an open door that litters every street that it moves on. The only reason you don't get banned by mods is because you cleverly avoid crossing the line on racial/religious insults. No one is getting fooled by your over the top love for Pakistanis and Muslims. The intelligent ones see you for what you are. I never target anyone like this on any forum, but fakers like you really get under my skin because you turn the forum into a pile of discussions which are initiated on a fraudulent premise.

@jamahir @xeuss @Naofumi need not relocate anywhere. India is every inch their land as it is of believers in any other religion or atheists/agnostics. No sanghi or fraudia is going to tell them where they should go. The current atmosphere of hate will end, despite best attempts by whatsapp makers like you who specialize in dividing people in their own way.
No I do not need any certificates from fake liberal like you.

One_Nation said:
British created India not Pakistan. They did help us in UN but only after Pakistanis voted for it and showed overwhelming support for Jinnah.
Independence Day of Pakistan - 14th August, 1947

Independence Day of India - 15th August, 1947
 

