Israeli Solution to Indian Muslim problem

British created Pakistan for the Muslims of British India.But not all Muslims moved to Pakistan. Some Muslims stay put due to their love of their birth place and others due to economic reasons.Today Indian Muslims make up around 25% of Indian population but they are being suffocated with he policies on what they eat, how they dress and where they pray.Pakistan and Bangladesh Muslims do not want them for fear of taking additional burden. At best they provide some lip service.The only solution for this issue is to follow the Israeli model where Jews of Europe have been settled in Palestine.So India Muslims need to find a place within India that they can call home and relocate to create a new Home land of their own where they can enjoy unlimited freedoms.