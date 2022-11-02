Israeli soldier lands in Shiraz, Iran

An Israeli soldier of Russian origin took off on a plane that left Tashkent for Dubai,

But due to a medical emergency - the plane had to make an emergency landing and land in Shiraz, Iran.

This is a 19-year-old soldier who serves in the Northern Command.

As mentioned, the soldier speaks Russian,

And upon her landing on Iranian soil, she sends a message to her parents, who understand the depth of the trouble and immediately call her commanders in the IDF. This is how this story became known to the security establishment officials and the prime minister, who receives the update on this alarming development right at the beginning of the cabinet meeting from his military secretary.



Immediately, as soon as this became known, a war room was established at the Mossad to figure out how to get that soldier out of there as quickly as possible.



The passengers on board the plane, including the Israeli woman, went down to the terminal waiting for the fault to be fixed. She presents her Russian passport at passport control, and although the passport says where it was issued - that is, in Israel - she waits along with the other passengers in the terminal for long hours.



The Mossad contacted her, and asked her to behave normally, not to arouse suspicious signs and certainly not to speak in Hebrew. As mentioned, hours of nerve-racking waiting, with great fear that the Iranians will realize that an Israeli soldier is on their territory, come to an end - when the plane leaves Iran's airspace and lands in Dubai







The funny thing is, there's a TV series called Teheran made in Israel, that basically predicted this whole scenario, in the series 2 Israeli citizens land in Iran because of a malfunction in the aircraft and coincidentally a Mossad agent saw it and reported it, leading to a rescue operation.