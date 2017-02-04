What's new

Israeli Settler Lady: We will build our TEMPLE here

This video is old one but not that old and is depicting the mindset and reality of what THEY think about us

Listen to the evil lady

 
They looking to get nuked.
These Israelis are trained from a very young age to become radical — and we have our **** Liberals crying about Islamization of Pakistan. We need to get rid of our munafiqs within ASAP.
 
PakFactor said:
They looking to get nuked.
These Israelis are trained from a very young age to become radical — and we have our **** Liberals crying about Islamization of Pakistan. We need to get rid of our munafiqs within ASAP.
Lady is also saying something like that everyone apart from Jews is GOYIM (may be sub human)

BE THE LIGHT FOR GOYIM - She said

I don't think this is done yet.

Conflict may start again.

I read that there are companies who finance these Israeli settlers to steal Palestinian homes.
 
