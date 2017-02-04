Israeli Settler Lady: We will build our TEMPLE here

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,661
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
This video is old one but not that old and is depicting the mindset and reality of what THEY think about us
Listen to the evil lady
Listen to the evil lady
Lady is also saying something like that everyone apart from Jews is GOYIM (may be sub human)They looking to get nuked.
These Israelis are trained from a very young age to become radical — and we have our **** Liberals crying about Islamization of Pakistan. We need to get rid of our munafiqs within ASAP.