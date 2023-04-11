Israeli Settler Family Crying for deaths of family who left the UK

PaklovesTurkiye
Wow. They are crying...
That's hilarious.
Their mother has died as well
Wait, I didn't read up on this.First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.
Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"
But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?
If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
I don't know,but it says in the video that the two sisters were driving their car and it was shot by Palestinians. Probably a drive-by shooting or I don't know. The car went off the road after it was shot. I've seen videos of the black caliphate do such attacks back in the mid-2010s. They would drive by a car in Syria or Iraq and start shooting,leaving nobody alive.Wait, I didn't read up on this.
How many people died, how and were they settlers?
Black caliphate? That's ISIS?I don't know,but it says in the video that the two sisters were driving their car and it was shot by Palestinians. Probably a drive-by shooting or I don't know. The car went off the road after it was shot. I've seen videos of the black caliphate do such attacks back in the mid-2010s. They would drive by a car in Syria or Iraq and start shooting,leaving nobody alive.
YesBlack caliphate? That's ISIS?
While I completely disagree with shooting two girls driving with their car and I consider it very bad,that guy should be asking himself what were they doing living INSIDE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TERRITORY. Like I said,it's like a guy setting up his tent in a bear's territory,when he knows it's the bear's territory.Also, if they were settlers, I say good riddance. Nobody will miss them.
Absolute scum. Not only they are making life hell for Palestinians and making an eventual solution difficult, if not impossible, the shit they do is also leading to more antisemitism and making it all worse.
these illegal european squatters left their native european countries and went to Palestine to kick out indigenous population and illegally take over their homes fully knowing the consequences of their actions. so no sympathy with these squatters. they got what they deserved. so shut the f up ratHilarious is how the "enemies of Israel" repeat "enemy" narrative.
Meanwhile, not a single word about this: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/one-...g-shooting-terror-attacks-in-tel-aviv.764566/
I agree with your bear analogy 100%. Just that we should make the distinction between settlers and other Israelis. Even though, I believe the others were also settlers a century ago and that led to this problem and most people would consider Israeli civilians legitimate targets as well. I don't agree with that unless there's active confrontation going on, in which case they are almost all trained military reservists and the Palestinians don't have precise rockets etc.While I completely disagree with shooting two girls driving with their car and I consider it very bad,that guy should be asking himself what were they doing living INSIDE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TERRITORY. Like I said,it's like a guy setting up his tent in a bear's territory,when he knows it's the bear's territory.
Then they complain about it. But the problem is that the Israeli State also allows the settling. So you have these very religious Jewish families coming from USA or other parts of the world and saying "This is our land" and then wonder why Palestinians have so much hate.
One should ask these swines, what were they doing in Palestine?First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.
Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"
But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?
If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
Yes,the Israeli government slowly takes the land of the Palestinians this way. And the extremely religious settlers are usually very wealthy or have rich backers too.The Israeli state lets this happen because it's an apparent win-win. They get the support of settlers and the nutjob evangelicals Christians in the West and also get to cash in when the bear eventually mauls someone, to go with your analogy.
