Israeli Settler Family Crying for deaths of family who left the UK

Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,670
2
6,746
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.

Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"

But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?

If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,464
5
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.

Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"

But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?

If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
Wait, I didn't read up on this.

How many people died, how and were they settlers?
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,670
2
6,746
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
villageidiot said:
Wait, I didn't read up on this.

How many people died, how and were they settlers?
I don't know,but it says in the video that the two sisters were driving their car and it was shot by Palestinians. Probably a drive-by shooting or I don't know. The car went off the road after it was shot. I've seen videos of the black caliphate do such attacks back in the mid-2010s. They would drive by a car in Syria or Iraq and start shooting,leaving nobody alive.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,464
5
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
I don't know,but it says in the video that the two sisters were driving their car and it was shot by Palestinians. Probably a drive-by shooting or I don't know. The car went off the road after it was shot. I've seen videos of the black caliphate do such attacks back in the mid-2010s. They would drive by a car in Syria or Iraq and start shooting,leaving nobody alive.
Black caliphate? That's ISIS?

Also, if they were settlers, I say good riddance. Nobody will miss them.
Absolute scum. Not only they are making life hell for Palestinians and making an eventual solution difficult, if not impossible, the shit they do is also leading to more antisemitism and making it all worse.

I don't advocate expelling all Jews from Palestine (not that it's possible,) because what's gone is gone. Today's Israelis, most of them may have genocidal hatred of Palestinians, shouldn't be made to pay for their fathers and grandfather's actions.

But, this settlers shit needs to be stomped out. It was allowed to happen once in early 20th century, the result in human misery are for all to see. it can't be allowed to happen again. If Palestinians are being terrorized and brutalized in their own lands, then settlers can sure as hell be, when they are encroaching on someone else's
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,670
2
6,746
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
villageidiot said:
Black caliphate? That's ISIS?
Yes

villageidiot said:
Also, if they were settlers, I say good riddance. Nobody will miss them.
Absolute scum. Not only they are making life hell for Palestinians and making an eventual solution difficult, if not impossible, the shit they do is also leading to more antisemitism and making it all worse.
While I completely disagree with shooting two girls driving with their car and I consider it very bad,that guy should be asking himself what were they doing living INSIDE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TERRITORY. Like I said,it's like a guy setting up his tent in a bear's territory,when he knows it's the bear's territory.

Then they complain about it. But the problem is that the Israeli State also allows the settling. So you have these very religious Jewish families coming from USA or other parts of the world and saying "This is our land" and then wonder why Palestinians have so much hate.
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
1,069
-4
1,549
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
BHAN85 said:
Hilarious is how the "enemies of Israel" repeat "enemy" narrative.

Meanwhile, not a single word about this: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/one-...g-shooting-terror-attacks-in-tel-aviv.764566/
these illegal european squatters left their native european countries and went to Palestine to kick out indigenous population and illegally take over their homes fully knowing the consequences of their actions. so no sympathy with these squatters. they got what they deserved. so shut the f up rat
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,464
5
4,596
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
While I completely disagree with shooting two girls driving with their car and I consider it very bad,that guy should be asking himself what were they doing living INSIDE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TERRITORY. Like I said,it's like a guy setting up his tent in a bear's territory,when he knows it's the bear's territory.

Then they complain about it. But the problem is that the Israeli State also allows the settling. So you have these very religious Jewish families coming from USA or other parts of the world and saying "This is our land" and then wonder why Palestinians have so much hate.
I agree with your bear analogy 100%. Just that we should make the distinction between settlers and other Israelis. Even though, I believe the others were also settlers a century ago and that led to this problem and most people would consider Israeli civilians legitimate targets as well. I don't agree with that unless there's active confrontation going on, in which case they are almost all trained military reservists and the Palestinians don't have precise rockets etc.

The Israeli state lets this happen because it's an apparent win-win. They get the support of settlers and the nutjob evangelicals Christians in the West and also get to cash in when the bear eventually mauls someone, to go with your analogy.

I know it's a tough thing that I am saying but if the girls were settlers, letting them live would inevitably cause more pain. If not to them, then to the Palestinians. The solution is to leave the bear alone, as you said but since that's not going to happen unless the US wants to, the next best option and the natural response is to make settlements costlier. Right now the only cost is Palestinian blood and that's too cheap a cost for the Israelis.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,462
-14
16,020
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Foinikas said:
First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.

Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"

But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?

If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
One should ask these swines, what were they doing in Palestine?
The occupying swines have no right to breath in Palestine, they are wasting oxygen of Mediterraneans.
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,670
2
6,746
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
villageidiot said:
The Israeli state lets this happen because it's an apparent win-win. They get the support of settlers and the nutjob evangelicals Christians in the West and also get to cash in when the bear eventually mauls someone, to go with your analogy.
Yes,the Israeli government slowly takes the land of the Palestinians this way. And the extremely religious settlers are usually very wealthy or have rich backers too.

I disagree with the civilian attacks thing. It's terrorism,but they shouldn't be in Palestinian territory.

It's like those people going to Mexico at bad neighborhoods and then complain that there's no security and everything is so poor.
 
fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,938
-22
2,670
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Please don’t act classless as Jewish terrorists.

These girls if innocent civilians shouldn’t have been murdered.

Rather it’s the Jewish terrorist soldiers that should be targeted and attacked. And the head terrorist Netanyahu. They’re the ones responsible for the martyrs of Palestinians.

Anyway, this scene is something Palestianians live through everyday at the hands of Jewish terrorists so it’s understandable why no one manages to find sympathy when Israelis are killed
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,763
-3
9,892
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foinikas said:
First of all,people crying in the funeral of their beloved,especially when the victims were two girls who were just driving by,is not "hilarious". Just like it's not "hilarious" when Israelis shoot at Palestinian girls walking back from school.

Second,the father and the family should be asked: "What were you doing in the West Bank? Who told you to build a house in the West Bank? Who told you to go live in the West Bank?"

But the father seems only to talk about the terror and evil. Why did you go live in Palestinian Authority territory?

If there is a cave with a bear inside and you go set up your tent outside the cave,what do you expect?
You come talk here, if you can honestly prove
you were just as emphatic when Jews were committing crimes on civilians.

now, hush ...
 

