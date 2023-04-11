Israeli Settler Family Crying for deaths of family who left the UK

Foinikas said: While I completely disagree with shooting two girls driving with their car and I consider it very bad,that guy should be asking himself what were they doing living INSIDE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY TERRITORY. Like I said,it's like a guy setting up his tent in a bear's territory,when he knows it's the bear's territory.



Then they complain about it. But the problem is that the Israeli State also allows the settling. So you have these very religious Jewish families coming from USA or other parts of the world and saying "This is our land" and then wonder why Palestinians have so much hate. Click to expand...

I agree with your bear analogy 100%. Just that we should make the distinction between settlers and other Israelis. Even though, I believe the others were also settlers a century ago and that led to this problem and most people would consider Israeli civilians legitimate targets as well. I don't agree with that unless there's active confrontation going on, in which case they are almost all trained military reservists and the Palestinians don't have precise rockets etc.The Israeli state lets this happen because it's an apparent win-win. They get the support of settlers and the nutjob evangelicals Christians in the West and also get to cash in when the bear eventually mauls someone, to go with your analogy.I know it's a tough thing that I am saying but if the girls were settlers, letting them live would inevitably cause more pain. If not to them, then to the Palestinians. The solution is to leave the bear alone, as you said but since that's not going to happen unless the US wants to, the next best option and the natural response is to make settlements costlier. Right now the only cost is Palestinian blood and that's too cheap a cost for the Israelis.