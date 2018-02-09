What's new

Israeli settlements constitute 'war crimes', UN expert says

Les colonies israéliennes constituent des "crimes de guerre", selon un expert de l'ONU

Michael Lynk, le rapporteur canadien de l'ONU sur la situation des droits de l'homme dans les Territoires palestiniens occupés, estime qu'il est temps "de faire comprendre à Israël que son occupation illégale et son mépris du droit international et de l'opinion internationale ne peuvent plus...
Israeli settlements constitute 'war crimes', UN expert says
Michael Lynk, Canada's UN rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, believes it is time "to make Israel understand that its illegal occupation and disregard for international law and international opinion can no longer be free ".

The word is out. The UN Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Friday (July 9) called for Israeli settlements to be classified as "war crimes". Presenting his latest report to the Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, Michael Lynk asserted that the Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory constituted a "violation of the absolute ban on the establishment of settlers" .

"The international community called this practice a war crime when it adopted the Rome Statute in 1998," he said in a press release. Michael Lynk, who is mandated by the HRC but does not speak on behalf of the United Nations, called on the international community to assess the "many measures" possible to hold Israel to account, whether at the diplomatic or legal level.

An accelerated colonization in recent years
It is time, he said, "to make Israel understand that its illegal occupation and its contempt for international law and international opinion can no longer be free." Israel, which does not recognize Michael Lynk's mandate and has never granted him access to the Palestinian Territories, did not attend the debates. The expert, who is of Canadian nationality, pointed out that numerous UN resolutions have qualified the colonization in the Palestinian Territories as illegal.

The West Bank is a Palestinian territory occupied since 1967 by Israel and all Israeli settlements there are considered illegal under international law. Israeli colonization in the Palestinian Territories has boomed in recent years under the leadership of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and since the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House.
 
