“Then she surprised me by asking if I had my marriage license with me. I said, ‘Seriously? Does anyone travel with their marriage license?’” Isawi said, adding that her husband was asked similar questions.



The humiliation continued, Issawi said, when the chief security officer informed them that their bags would be checked without them present and that they’d have to be physically searched, which meant removing her bra and her husband his pants. Only one other couple on the flight, also Arab, had to undergo this search. Since there was no other flight to Israel for several hours, they saw no choice but to undergo the invasive search.



At some point Issawi began to video what was going on with both her cell phone and her husband’s. After they underwent the body search, she said, the Israeli security supervisor “made it clear that we could not get on the flight without handing over our phones. He took our phones for two hours and when he gave them back we understood that he had erased the video and all the documentation from the airport.”



She added that when she went to the bathroom at the gate before the flight, a male security officer entered the women’s bathroom with her. A security guard was also seated in front of them on the flight. The couple recently wrote a letter of complaint to Israir, demanding compensation and a public apology, otherwise they’d pursue legal action.