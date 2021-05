El Sidd said: why don't you make a dedicated thread about it RSS Bakht? Click to expand...

Areesh said: I say again. "Muslims" like you are bigger threat to Indian muslims than the Fanta bottle of UP Click to expand...

OK.As opposed to "practicing" Muslims like you who are the glory of the world ?[ Edit : I have been officially warned before about this topic so I won't pursue. ]So I take it that Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, MY Tarigami etc are not the Indian Muslims you want to see taking charge.Remember my friend, it was not the "intellectual" TJ which attracted non-Muslims like Carlos ( the jackal ), the Japanese Red Army and the Red Army Faction from West Germany to contribute to the struggle of the mostly-Muslim Palestine cause.