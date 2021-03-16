Roei ‘Jinji’ Sadan: Israeli round-the-world cyclist killed outside home Roei Sadan cycled across 42 countries and six continents, and survived falling down a mountain in India.

Roei Sadan, known affectionately as "Jinji", was 39 years old.From 2007 to 2011, Mr Sadan cycled across 42 countries on six continents.He was hit by a United Tours bus while cycling near the entrance to Kibbutz Rosh Hanikra, where he lived, on Wednesday at about 14:30 local time (12:30 GMT).He was admitted to Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, where he was in a critical condition until he died on Friday, Israeli Hebrew-language media reported.In 2010, three years into his cycle around the world, Mr Sadan wrote in The Jerusalem Post: "While I cycle across continents, I am not alone. I visit Israeli embassies around the globe, I give lectures at schools and I tell the world about Israel... Some call me the 'ambassador on wheels'."His route went from northern Alaska down the west coast of North, then Central, then South America. He then cycled from the tip of South Africa up to Ethiopia, and then to Israel for a two-week break.The next leg went across Europe, then across Turkey, then through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan in Central Asia, on to China.Finally, he cycled along the coast of Australia - two weeks of which was on a tandem bike with the blind Israeli cyclist Orly Tal, the Times of Israel reported.