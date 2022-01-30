What's new

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the UAE on first visit

Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the UAE on first visit​

President Isaac Herzog’s visit comes some 16 months after the UAE decided to forge diplomatic relations with Israel.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks as he meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (not seen) in London, Britain, November 23, 2021

Herzog is also scheduled to meet with the ruler of Dubai and senior government officials [File: Reuters]
Published On 30 Jan 202230 Jan 2022
Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday on the first such visit, seeking to strengthen Gulf ties at a time of heightened regional tensions as world powers try to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
Sunday’s high-profile diplomatic trip comes more than a month after Naftali Bennett became the first Israeli prime minister to visit the UAE, which normalised ties with Israel in September 2020.
Israeli president in the UAE on first visit

President Isaac Herzog’s visit comes some 16 months after the UAE decided to forge diplomatic relations with Israel.
