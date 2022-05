Israeli President CONFIRMS meeting Pakistani expats

Consider this without prejudice : If Libya and Muammar Gaddafi who did more than most for the cause of the Palestinians including supporting transnational revolutionary individuals and groups like Carlos the Jackal and the Japanese Red Army, can mellow and propose the One State Solution called Isratin ( or any other name ) where the Muslims, Christians ( and others ? ) of current West Bank, Gaza and the Palestinian refugees, and the Jews and others of Israel will live in a single democratic country where every citizen is accorded equal rights, then Pakistan as a state having done nothing good for Palestinians and instead having the mullahs pretentiously jumping up and down, burning Israel flag and chanting "Israel murdabad" while getting their "Mard-e-Momin" Zia ul Haq to slaughter the progressive Palestinians in Jordan, it would be in the interest of the world's Muslims to see Pakistan develop good relations with Israel but on two conditions : That Israel establishment discuss Isratin and that Israel stop terrorism against Syria by stopping bombing of Syria and stopping support of anti-Assad Al Qaeda and "Muslim" Brotherhood NATO proxy criminals.