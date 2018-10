I dont think that the arab recognition of israel will force pakistan in any shape or foam to recognize them......Pakistan is herself a powerful country with 5th largest population and an independent foreign policy from arabs or anybody.



Pakistan works for her own interests, if israel thinks that by being recognized by these monarchist sell out countries would do any good to legalize its existence then its surely mistaken.....when push comes to shove these mere official things only remain in the pieces of papers in some government file lost in archives.

