Salza said: don't underestimate Saudi Airforce plus their cooperation with Israel should raise serious alarms for Iran. I hope Iran remains alert and this Jan 20 , 2021 comes asap for Iran without any incident. Click to expand...

Saudi Arabia got too cocky the last time and Iran showed the world what a garbage army they have. The IRGC launched a direct attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and knocked out 50% of their oil industry with a single coordinated attack from Southwestern Iran. Strangely the Saudis are quite on the silent mode side since then. Their airforce is the same, super shiny weapons but garbage talent. Their airforce are fixed and repaired by American engineers and technicians. The Saudis wont be able to put up a few jets in the sky without American help even if their lives depended on it. You can not buy talent, you need skilled and educated people for that. You need decades of hard work and effort. You need patriotism. Saudi Arabia is a soft target for Iran.The only real threat to Iran is from the US and they are currently too divided to do anything. Only hope for these pathetic Persian gulf states and Israel is Trump. He might be insane enough to do something in the coming weeks but even that i doubt.