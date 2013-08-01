What's new

Israeli official says countries are lining up to normalize ties with Israel, with Bahrain at the top of the list.

Dexon

Dexon

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
481
0
901
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Israeli official says countries are lining up to normalize ties with Israel, with Bahrain at the top of the list.



Bahrain and Israel are working to finalize an agreement to normalize ties between the two countries, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen is currently in close contact with senior officials in the country in order on making the agreement public and coordinating the declaration of normalization between the two countries.

About three weeks ago, Channel 12 News first reported that Cohen had spoken with the Bahraini Prime Minister regarding the ties between the two countries.

"A long list of countries are lining up, Bahrain is currently the leader among them," said Israeli officials quoted in Sunday’s report. The US administration is also involved in the effort, including through visits to Bahrain which last year hosted the conference that dealt with the economic part of the Trump administration’s peace plan.

The announcement on normalization of ties with Bahrain is expected after the ceremony to establish ties with the UAE which is scheduled to take place in Washington in the next several weeks.

Sunday’s report follows the Bahraini government’s announcement last Thursday that it had accepted a request from the government of the United Arab Emirates to allow flights between the UAE and Israel to cross its airspace.

That announcement came a day after Saudi Arabia agreed to allow United Arab Emirates flights to "all countries" to overfly the kingdom.

Previously, Saudi Arabia permitted the historic first flight from Israel to the UAE to cross its airspace.

www.israelnationalnews.com

Report: Agreement with Bahrain expected this month - Middle East

www.israelnationalnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ا Olympic Official Says Iran Has Pledged To End Ban Against Israeli Athletes Middle East & Africa 0
O Senior Hamas official says group abducted Israeli teens Middle East & Africa 12
faisal6309 US 'surprised' Israel with its course on Iran nuclear negotiations, Israeli officials say World Affairs 0
Screambowl Israeli planes strike Syrian military base, U.S. official says World Affairs 2
Arzamas 16 Some Syria Missiles Eluded Israeli Strike, Officials Say Middle East & Africa 1
313ghazi Israeli spyware allegedly used to target Pakistani officials' phones Strategic & Foreign Affairs 38
Jyotish Senior Israeli official attends Bahrain security meeting focusing on Iran Middle East & Africa 1
A US officials confirm Israeli air raid on Iraq Iranian Defence Forum 158
Falcon29 Israeli official: Israel is actively promoting the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza Middle East & Africa 9
Jyotish China seeks clarifications after warnings by Israeli officials China & Far East 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top