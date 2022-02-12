Israeli officer to be stationed in Arab country in historic first​

This is a sad day in the history of the Arab Muslims. The Arabs have become weak. Pakistan can provide protection to the Arab countries under OIC and our soldiers will get good salaries. No need for Arabs to get protection from Israel. There is enough excess manpower in South Punjab and KPK which can be trained by the Pakistan Army and stationed overseas. Already the Baloch are serving in UAE Army and Police. In the recent past Pak Army troops have been stationed in Saudi Arabia. The scope of the Saudi Coalition under Gen. Raheel Sharif can be expanded to include country protection in the Middle East.