Israeli officer to be stationed in Arab country in historic first

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
So the Viceroy has been stationed.

12 Feb, 2022 01:31
Israeli officer to be stationed in Arab country in historic first​

The officer will reportedly serve as a liaison to the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain
Israeli officer to be stationed in Arab country in historic first

Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid shares the stage with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif al-Zayani, in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 30, 2021
Bahrain confirmed on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be posted to the country in the coming weeks – the first time that an Israeli officer has ever been stationed in an Arab country with that country’s support. The officer will reportedly serve as a liaison to the US Navy.
“The appointment of an Israeli officer comes within the framework of arrangements related to an international coalition, comprising more than thirty-four countries,” Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, as cited by Bahrain News Agency (BNA).
The coalition “secures freedom of navigation in the territorial waters of the region and protects International trade,” while also “confronting acts of piracy and terrorism in the region,” the statement continued.
Earlier reports in the Israeli media suggested that the unnamed officer would travel to the island kingdom to serve as a liaison to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. The move was reportedly agreed upon during Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to Bahrain last week, where he was presented with a ceremonial sword. The visit saw the two nations signing a security cooperation agreement, the fist such deal between a Gulf nation and Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not confirmed the appointment so far. In a statement to Channel 13 Thursday evening, however, the IDF signaled that the matter was under discussion, saying that Tel Aviv was ”constantly examining opportunities to deepen military cooperation with the countries of the region.”
The relations between Bahrain and Israel have improved significantly in recent years, with the two countries officially establishing diplomatic relations in September 2020. The so-called “normalization” agreement was brokered by former US President Donald Trump who announced its signing from the White House.
In 2021, Bahrain dispatched its first ambassador to Israel, while Israel opened an embassy in Bahrain’s capital.
 
R2D2

R2D2

Sep 15, 2009
This is a sad day in the history of the Arab Muslims. The Arabs have become weak. Pakistan can provide protection to the Arab countries under OIC and our soldiers will get good salaries. No need for Arabs to get protection from Israel. There is enough excess manpower in South Punjab and KPK which can be trained by the Pakistan Army and stationed overseas. Already the Baloch are serving in UAE Army and Police. In the recent past Pak Army troops have been stationed in Saudi Arabia. The scope of the Saudi Coalition under Gen. Raheel Sharif can be expanded to include country protection in the Middle East.
 
PakFactor

PakFactor

Sep 30, 2019
Hope the Israelis do their thing and take over they deserve it.

1st they need outside Westerners to protect their women, 2nd they couldn’t protect their wives who run of with a lover, 3rd get sued and owe alimony money. What did you expect to happen to the rest of the country? Lol.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

Jan 20, 2021
PakFactor said:
Hope the Israelis do their thing and take over they deserve it.

1st they need outside Westerners to protect their women, 2nd they couldn’t protect their wives who run of with a lover, 3rd get sued and owe alimony money. What did you expect to happen to the rest of the country? Lol.
Bhai aap sharmal al Sheikh mai belly dance bhool gaye :) we say Pakistani nation is sleeping, yeh Arabs tu People of cave se bhi tight neend so rahe hai :) and when Allah will wake them up from the slumber the whole world around them will be different just like with those young men in cave. But here I wonder who is the guard dog for the Arabs ? hmmm any guesses ?
 
Saddam Hussein

Saddam Hussein

Jun 20, 2018
PakFactor said:
Hope the Israelis do their thing and take over they deserve it.

1st they need outside Westerners to protect their women, 2nd they couldn’t protect their wives who run of with a lover, 3rd get sued and owe alimony money. What did you expect to happen to the rest of the country? Lol.
You would curse them regardless of what they did, typical non Arab Muslims doing their hating.

Pakistan itself couldn't protect its land for decades, you just for rid of terrorism recently
 

