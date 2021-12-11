Israeli 'no checkout' technology helps Tesco, Rewe compete with Amazon Trigo now has contracts with five of the world’s top 10 grocery retailers, and is getting attention from chains around the world.

Is a “just walk out” shopping revolution on the way in Europe? In the past month, three of Europe’s biggest grocery retailers opened cashierless stores that allow customers to walk in, select their items, and walk out, without having to wait in checkout lines or scan any items.“Some people are saying this is the biggest thing to happen this year in retail,” says Michael Gabay, CEO of Trigo, the Israeli company providing the system’s technology.Shoppers at the Tesco Express store in central London and the REWE supermarket chain in Cologne, Germany got to experience the technology for the first time last month. After downloading the store’s app and creating a payment profile, shoppers must scan a QR code as they enter the store to get logged into the system. Then, after they walk around the store and choose their products, they can simply walk out of the store without doing anything else.