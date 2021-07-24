Israeli nightmare "Appearance of an other Nasrallah in Gaza"

وحشت اسرائیل از بروز پدیده «نصرالله دوم» در غزه/ با یحیی السنوار رییس دفتر سیاسی حماس آشنا شوید +عکس یحیی السنوار در ۱۳ فوریه سال ۲۰۱۷ به عنوان رئیس دفتر سیاسی جنبش حماس در نوار غزه انتخاب شد.

On February 13, 2017, Yahya al-Sinwar was elected head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip.One of the achievements of the recent war in the Gaza Strip was the realization of the unknown potential of Yahya al-Sinwar, the head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip. A person who was released after enduring the hardships of the Israeli prison in 2011 in a prisoner exchange operation and immediately entered the Hamas political office based on his political background. Palestinian leaders and even the Zionist regime, although they knew al-Sinwar's character well before the Gaza war, al-Sinwar's courageous behavior during and after the war and his strong speeches brought terror to the Zionist camp. Because Israel is afraid of the charismatic face of another prominent figure in the resistance and does not want to see a copy of the original version of Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Gaza.In this regard, the Zionist regime's media have announced the formation of a special team to re-evaluate Al-Sinwar's character. The Zionist newspaper Haaretz wrote in its Monday report that post-Gaza security circles had prepared a new profile for Yahya al-Sinwar, the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement in the Gaza Strip, as they concluded that Sinwar's approach and actions after the Israeli aggression, he is proving to be an unpredictable commander!The report adds that due to the importance of Al-Sinwar's character to the Zionist regime, Israeli intelligence services and senior army officers, as well as senior officials from the Israeli Internal Security Service (Shabak), senior psychologists, body language experts and analysts gave various speeches in compiling the new profile of Al-Sinwar.Who is Al-Sinwar?On February 13, 2017, Yahya al-Sinwar was elected head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip. He is one of the founders of the Hamas (Majd) security service, whose main responsibility is to pursue and detain Israeli spies.Al-Sinwar returned to his former position as one of the leading leaders of the Hamas movement and became a member of the movement's political bureau after being released from Israeli prisons during a prisoner Exchange, operation with Gilad Shalit in 2011. As the representative of Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in the political bureau, he was responsible for coordinating the bureau and commanding these battalions.Al-Sinwar had previously ordered an extensive investigation and evaluation of Hamas field leaders, ending the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2014, which resulted in the dismissal of a number of prominent Hamas field commanders.In September 2015, the United States placed Al-Sinwar on its international terrorism list.The Zionist newspaper claims that al-Sinwar's character has changed in recent months from what the Israelis have achieved, and that he has gone from being a pragmatic figure to one who makes immediate decisions.A look at the contents of various Zionist media shows the character of Al-Sinwar in the following dimensions as dangerous for the Israelis.In the Gaza war, Al-Sinwar became the only Arab leader ready to go to war against Israel in defense of Jerusalem. This was a high score among the public. The security source added: "Al-Sinwar, as a politician, but as a person who defended Jerusalem in a full-fledged war, has attracted the attention and surprise of many public opinion."Zionist sources emphasize that Al-Sinwar, unlike other commanders of the Hamas movement, considers himself the leader of the entire Arab and Palestinian nation in Gaza and the West Bank and the occupied territories of 1948.Al-Sinwar's recent epic and influential speeches have played a significant role in raising the concerns of the Zionist regime. In one of his speeches, he praised the Arabs living in occupied Palestine and the Arabs of Jerusalem, emphasizing that they were the ones who stood up and protected the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah area, proving that the Zionist regime's Judaization efforts had suddenly failed and been Encountered.Another issue that raised the concerns of the Zionist regime was the presence of Al-Sinwar in a field visit to the streets of Gaza without significant security measures and his meeting with many Palestinians who had lost their homes as a result of the Zionist attacks. An Israeli security official said it was surprising how Palestinians approached him and how he celebrated post-war celebrations, a behavior we have never seen before.The security official stressed that pictures of al-Sinwar sitting on a chair in front of his ruined house after the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza shows the purpose for which he published the picture and that he wanted all Palestinians and even Arabs living in Occupied Territories know that his house, like that of other Palestinians, was destroyed by the Israeli occupiers. The image had a significant impact on Palestinian public opinion, and after it was posted on social media, many Palestinians posted pictures of themselves sitting in a chair similar to this one in solidarity with al-Sinwar.Zionist sources warn that despite the heavy casualties suffered by Hamas during the days of the struggle, the Palestinian people, as a result of al-Sinwar's actions and speeches, came to believe that al-Sinwar had won the war. He did not surrender to the Israeli army and established solidarity between Gaza and Jerusalem.In one of his speeches, he raised the panic of Israeli public opinion: "I am confident that our brothers will enter the Intifada in the occupied territories inside Israel. I am absolutely convinced that we have more than 10,000 people ready to fight Israel inside the occupied territories."Taking firm positions is another component of al-Sinwar's personality that has raised Israeli concerns. After the Gaza war, he had a brief meeting with the UN envoy to the Middle East, but soon called for an end to the meeting and departure from Gaza because of UN envoy's "arrogance."Zionist sources introduce another factor of concern of the Zionist regime as the complete coordination of Yahya al-Sinwar with the battalions of Martyr Izz al-Din al-Qassam, the military branch of the Hamas movement, and believe that the differences between him and Mohammad Zaif, the commander of these battalions, have disappeared.Al-Sinwar's spirit of martyrdom is another point that has been considered by the Zionist regime's security circles. When Zionist War Minister Beni Gantz threatens to assassinate al-Sinwar, he responds by downplaying the threats: "The best gift he can give me is to assassinate me." He adds sarcastically to the threat: "I am now leaving here by car and returning home. Naturally, the Zionists know where I live, so I am waiting for them!"Haaretz cites an example of the Zionist regime's strategic changes in the light of existing perceptions of al-Sinwar's character, and writes that the postponement of the so-called flag march in occupied Jerusalem was for the first time in the wake of Tel Aviv decision-makers threatening Hamas and al-Sinwar himself. The Zionist official pointed to al-Sinwar's role in Israel's decision and said: "This is something we are afraid of and we are careful about it. We are afraid of a commander who has become an unpredictable leader."Israel's deep concern over the Al-Sinwar phenomenon stems from Tel Aviv's experience with the charismatic figure of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Israeli media, and who takes his threats quite seriously. Therefore, the Israelis are afraid of al-Sinwar becoming Nasrallah II, a phenomenon which, despite repeated claims and threats and the mobilization of all the security and military potentials of the Zionist regime, they have not yet been able to eliminate.In this context, while concerns in the Occupied Territories about the leadership of al-Sinwar in Hamas have increased, the situation in the Gaza Strip is normal and the resistance forces are still seeking to increase their power. They are to achieve their main and final ideal.